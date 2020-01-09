Inaugural edition of the Capital Music Awards will praise Ottawa bands, songs and videos in March

Loading...

The Ottawa Music Industry Coalition begins the new decade with a project to celebrate music in the city with half a dozen prizes.

The inaugural Capital Music Awards consist of six categories, according to a message this week on the Facebook page of OMIC.

The public can submit nominations for the entertainer of the year and “Impact” prizes. Members of OMIC can submit nominations for song of the year, solo / duo of the year, band of the year and video of the year. The eligibility period for the awards is from 1 August 2018 to 1 September 2019.

Nominations can be made until February 14 at ottawamic.com/awards-prix.

The price for entertainer of the year is a price for choice of people. A jury assesses all nominations for the impact award and determines a winner. For the other categories, a jury will lower the nominations to five and OMIC members will vote to choose winners.

The prices are set in March 2020.

OMIC, a non-profit member organization, was established in 2015 and receives funding from the city of Ottawa. It has been part of the greater endeavor to establish Ottawa as a “music city” where musicians can make a living and the audience for music is involved locally.

