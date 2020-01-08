In Wyoming, 803 students are added, which increases the number of fall students to 93,832

Loading...

Pupils of the Park elementary school gather for a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, December 16, 2019. The expansion of the north side of the school will be completed for the 2021/2022 school year. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – A total of 93,832 students were enrolled in schools across Wyoming to begin the 2019-2020 school year.

This corresponds to an increase of 803 students in the K-12 class compared to 2018-2019.

“The Wyoming Schools added a total of 803 students, 63 percent of whom were enrolled in the Natrona, Laramie, and Campbell County school districts,” the Wyoming Department of Education said on Wednesday, January 8, 2018-19, as just 53 new students Students were enrolled. “

NCSD accounted for most of the increase in enrollment.

“National County School District # 1 won the most students with 291, followed by Laramie County School District # 1 and Campbell County School District # 1, with both districts each adding 109 students,” the press release said. “The largest drop in enrollment was in Fremont County’s # 38 school district with 54 fewer students.”

According to Superintendent Jillian Balow, the rise reflects more general trends in Wyoming.

“” The increase in school enrollment reflects the general population growth of the state in the past year. We hope this is the beginning of a positive, multi-year trend that will bring more prosperity to businesses and industry in Wyoming, ”said Balow. “Wyoming K-12 training was proactive, with a focus on professional and technical education, including computer science. More high school graduates will be willing to stay in Wyoming to live and thrive. “

