Since its debut on Netflix in December, The Witcher has been a hit with the audience. Existing fans of the franchise were satisfied and many viewers could be won that Geralt did not yet know.

With another series, which is expected to be on the way by the end of this year at the earliest, those who enjoyed the show will try to fill a gap.

One way is to play the hugely popular games, but why not go back to the original source material: the Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series?

There are a total of eight books in a row – so that should be enough reading material for a while – but one thing that could be a little confusing is finding out the order in which they need to be read.

Of course, it is usually reasonable to assume that you should simply read the books in the order in which they were published. While this is broadly true for the Witcher series, there are some notable exceptions.

Most fans would suggest that the beginning be The Last Wish, a short story collection published in 1993.

While The Sword of Fate, another collection of short stories, was actually published a year earlier, The Last Wish established much of the world, introduced many key characters, and thus worked better as a starting point.

After the two short story collections, it’s probably best to continue with Season of Storms, the most recent book in the series, published in 2013. This is an independent story that is located between the short stories in The Last Wish.

From then on, it’s pretty easy – you should read the remaining five books that make up the central witch saga in the order in which they were published.

In what order should I read The Witcher books?

And so, while there are some debates among the series’ hardcore fans, the following order is generally agreed:

The last wish Sword of Destiny Season of the storms Blood of the elves Time of contempt baptism of fire The swallow’s tower The woman from the lake

Happy reading!

Season one of The Witcher is now available on Netflix