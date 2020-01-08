In West Yorkshire, it is the pace that is responsible for nine out of ten traffic offenses

Loading...

Speeding exceeded nine out of ten traffic offenses in West Yorkshire last year.

The RAC Foundation, a nonprofit for traffic research, says the simple rule for drivers who want to avoid a speeding ticket is to stay within the limit.

Analysis of the group’s home office data shows that drivers were caught 181,867 times too quickly by the West Yorkshire police in 2018-19, the highest in England and Wales.

This means that 90% of the 201,548 traffic offenses identified in the reporting period were due to speeding.

This was a higher proportion than across England and Wales – 84% of the 2.8 million road traffic violations reported in both countries related to speeding.

Steve Gooding of the RAC Foundation said: “The simple rule for drivers who don’t want to risk getting a parking ticket is not to exceed the limit.

“If the limit values ​​are correctly signposted and clearly feel right for the road in question, motorists have no excuse to drive faster.

“But that also means that the road authorities are responsible for ensuring that the limit values ​​they set are appropriate and that cases are avoided where the limit values ​​repeatedly jump up and down on a single route.”

The number of overspeeds observed in West Yorkshire in 2018-19 was 4% higher than in the previous year and 77% higher than in 2011-12.

Across England and Wales, the 2.4 million offenses recorded in 2018-19 were an annual increase of 4% and an increase of 37% compared to seven years earlier.

In West Yorkshire, 41% of speed violations in 2018-19 were fixed by sending the driver on a speed awareness course.

The second most common result was a fine (26%), while 19% of the offenses were canceled and 15% were brought to court.

The analysis conducted at Liverpool John Moores University showed that the number of drivers caught accelerating was very different in England and Wales.

While most were caught in West Yorkshire, Wiltshire, where all speed cameras were off in 2010, the police caught fewer than 1,000 people driving at speed.

The researchers suggested that the differences are due in part to road type, traffic levels and local police priorities.

According to the Department for Transport, 186 people were killed and 1,505 seriously injured in British road accidents in 2018, with a vehicle exceeding the speed limit contributing.