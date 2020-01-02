In Virginia's new plan to fight military suicides

Loading...

The Department of Social Services in two cities and two hospitals are participating in a nationwide pilot program to prevent suicide among members of the military, veterans and their families.

Last week, Governor Ralph S. Northam announced the launch of the Virginia Identify, Screen and Pilot program, which is scheduled to run through September, the governor's office said. The aim of the program, according to the press release, is to get military and civilian healthcare providers to work together to address duplications and gaps in the community programs and services offered to military families.

The Hopewell and Chesterfield-Colonial Heights departments of Social Services have been identified as two agencies that will work with the State Department of Social Services on the program.

"It is important that local authorities are part of this mission," said Secretary of State for Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey in a statement from the governor's office. "This program will help build the infrastructure for our military and veteran citizens and collect information about the resources we need to maintain these essential services."

Carey cited statistics that show that 70% of the veterans who committed suicide had no connection to veterinary administration health programs when they died.

The John Randolph Medical Center in Hopewell and Poplar Springs Hospital, a psychiatric facility in Petersburg, are two of the 15 hospitals across the country that will participate in the program.

"As an Army veteran, I know first-hand the challenges our members face in active duty, transitioning to civilian life, and beyond," Northam said in the statement. "This is why I have made it my business to ensure that Virginia is equipped for good health and behavior support and that our veterans have access to it. This pilot program will help save lives and will help service providers to better understand needs. " from service members, veterans and their families. "

In January 2019, Northam announced that Virginia was one of seven states that would participate in the opening event, Governor & # 39; s Challenge to Prevent Suicide, in military-related families. Since then, the Virginia Interagent team has trained more than 500 nonprofit service providers in military cultural literacy and suicide prevention and has hosted six nationwide military culture and suicide prevention summits.

Military service members, veterans and family members who are in crisis or have suicidal thoughts – and those who know someone in crisis – can call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (Veterans and Caregivers, press 1) Confidential support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and 365 days a year.

If you're thinking about suicide, worrying about a friend or loved one, or want emotional support, the Lifeline network is available 24/7 in the United States. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (800-273-8255) to contact a trained counselor. Use the same number and press "1" to reach the Veterans Crisis Line.

