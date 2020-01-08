In Toyota's future city prototype, autonomous vehicles will rule the streets

Loading...

Imagine a city with an autonomous delivery network, streets assigned to vehicle speed, and home robots that monitor your health. Could happen if Toyota’s new project works.

The Japanese car company announced on Monday CES plans to build a prototype of the “City of the Future” at the foot of the mountain. Fuji. They call it the “woven city”.

On the 175 hectare site, different types of Toyota’s technology are tested in a “real” environment, especially with regard to autonomous vehicles and personal mobility. The city is primarily powered by hydrogen fuel cells (plus solar energy) and has a road network that is determined by the speed of the vehicle.

Behind the project is the Danish star architect Bjarke Ingels, whose team is responsible, among other things, for the New York World Trade Center and the Danish Lego House.

Looks like a big party in the main square running over Toyota’s self-driving e-pallets.

“Building a complete city from scratch, even on a small scale, is a unique opportunity to develop future technologies, including a digital operating system for the city’s infrastructure,” said Akio Toyoda, president of Toyota Motor Corporation, in a press release ,

“When people, buildings and vehicles are connected and communicate with each other via data and sensors, we can test the connected AI technology – both in the virtual and physical realm – and maximize its potential.”

Woven City is still in an early, very conceptual stage. The foundation stone for the location is to be laid in early 2021, but the few details include some interesting features. Just for fun, here are the highlights:

Roads are sorted by vehicle speed

How to get from A to B in Woven City is determined by the speed on the road. Three types of streets are woven through the city, one for each speed:

According to Toyota, this designated zoning will help accelerate the testing of autonomous vehicles in the city (due to the lack of a less thematic term). The pedestrian zones are realized in the form of public parks and promenades, which also serve as green and recreational areas. Only completely autonomous, emission-free vehicles are permitted on the main roads. Bicycles aren’t really mentioned, but they would probably ride in the middle of the street.

There will be a network for autonomous delivery

Since the main streets are populated with AVs only, an autonomous delivery network can be easily integrated into the city. Toyota’s self-driving e-pallets are used for both transport and delivery – these can be used for ridesharing or as a mobile retail or office space and are designed to accommodate around four people. We’ll see them in action long before Woven City at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and offer a circuit of athletes’ villages.

We can’t see the robotics, but will it be there?

The houses are delivered with a kind of health monitoring robot

The description of the Woven City residences at this point is rather vague, but Toyota said that the homes will be “outfitted with the latest human support technologies, such as in-home robotics to support everyday life.” Without specifying in detail what it looks like – whether it’s a smart home assistant or something else built into your walls – the houses use “sensor-assisted AI to check the health of the occupants and meet basic needs “.

Buildings will be mostly made of wood and built by robots

All of the buildings in Woven City are built primarily from wood, with roofs covered with photovoltaic panels to generate solar energy (in addition to the hydrogen fuel cells). Robots are used to build the structures using traditional Japanese carpentry – bench, nails and screws down.

Do not spill red wine in this public place.

So who can live there?

Bad news if you don’t work for Toyota Motor Corporation as the city is primarily populated by employees and their families. Researchers testing the AV, AI, and robotics that will run the city will make up a large proportion of the city’s residents. But fear not, the company also said that “retired couples, retailers, visiting researchers, and industrial partners” are invited to live there and open up potential research partnerships.

“We welcome everyone who is inspired to improve our future lives, use this unique research ecosystem and work with us to create an ever better lifestyle and mobility for everyone,” Toyota said in a press statement.

The plan is to start and grow with 2,000 people, which is not so much a city as a small town.

Can we at least visit?

