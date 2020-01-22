(Photo via YouTube)

At the moment just announced their new album Mother today. The seventh record for heavy-metal units will follow the beloved album Ritual of 2017. To launch it, In this Moment released a wonderful new track and video for the single “The In-Between”.

In This Moment has rocked their legion of fans with superb visual and sound creations since their founding in 2005 by the singer Maria brink and guitarist Chris Howorth.

In This Moment was included in the list of the most anticipated AltPress 40 albums of 2020 and they certainly delivered on the hype with “The In-Between”. They announced the song and the album today via social media.

The song “The In-Between” apparently deals with the dichotomy between Heaven in Hell and the holy war raging inside Brink and all of us. The magnificent visuals appear highlighting the contrast between black, white and red. Hypnotic hands and breathtaking cutscenes are enhanced by Brink’s iconic voice and anchored by Howorth’s muddy guitar, once again, drawing inspiration from the themes of heaven and hell. Watch the video below for “This In-Between” from In This Moment.

In this moment “The In-Between” Lyrics

My mother said I was holy

My father said I would burn

My mom said I was an angel

My father said I would turn.

So I believed these words and turned against myself

Because he may be right

Maybe I’m worth nothing

Or maybe he was wrong and my mom was right

I have a killer in me to give me a purpose.

I can feel a holy war

I can feel a holy war inside

No i can’t take a holy war

No, I cannot resume a holy war

That’s what you wanted

I’m going to bring some hell

I will bring some paradise

You just want to ask for more

With your blood and your whore

I’m going to bring a little hell

I will bring some paradise

It’s a beautiful tragedy

You wanna be sick like me

I was told that I was nothing

I was told that I was pure

I was told I was dirty

I was told I was the cure

So i wonder

Am i god or shit

And I’m up, down, worth it

And I wonder

And I like or hate

You are the reason I have and why I can’t stop

I can feel a holy war

I can feel a holy war inside

No i can’t take a holy war

No, I cannot resume a holy war

That’s what you wanted

I’m going to bring some hell

I will bring some paradise

You just want to ask for more

With your blood and your whore

I’m going to bring a little hell

I will bring some paradise

It’s a beautiful tragedy

You wanna be sick like me

I’m in between

Between hell and paradise

I’m in between

Between hell and paradise

I’m in between

Between hell and paradise

In the next Mother Moment album, Mother will be released in March. 27. It will consist of 14 songs, one of which includes Lzzy Hale (Halestorm) and Taylor Momsen (the pretty Reckless). A full list of tracks is below.

Mother tracklist

“The Beginning – Intermediate” “Fly like an eagle” “The Red Crusade – Interlude” “The in-between” “Heritage” “We Will Rock You” (Feat. Maria Brink, Lzzy Hale and Taylor Momsen) “Mother” “As above therefore below” “Born In Flames” “Is God” “Holy man” “Hunting grounds” (Feat. Joe Cotella de Ded) “Lay Me Down” “In the dust

The mother is available for pre-order here. In This Moment is preparing for its headlining tour with black Veil Brides, DED and Raven Black from this spring. Check out the full list of dates below with tickets here.

Appointment:

03/24 – Orlando, Florida – House Of Blues

03/26 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

03/27 – Birmingham, AL – slag furnaces

03/28 – Cherokee, North Carolina – Harrah’s Cherokee Events Center

03/30 – Richmond, VA – The National

03/31 – Silver Spring, MD – Fillmore

04/01 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

04/03 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater

04/04 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora Ballroom

05/04 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

07/04 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

04/09 – Columbus, OH – Express Live!

04/10 – Detroit, MI – Fillmore

11/04 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

04/13 – Louisville, KY – Palace Theater

04/14 – Ft. Wayne, IN – The Clyde Theater

04/15 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live

04/17 – Minneapolis, MN – Myth Live

04/18 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom

04/19 – Columbia, MO – Blue Note (outdoor scene)

04/21 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Center at the Midland Theater

04 / 23— Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom

04/24 – Oklahoma City, OK – Criterion

04/25 – Lubbock, TX – Lonestar Events Center

04/27 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theater

04/28 – Anaheim, California – House Of Blues

04/29 – Los Angeles, California – The Novo

01/05 – Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues

02/05 – Reno, NV – Grand Theater – Grand Sierra Resort

03/05 – San Francisco, California – The Warfield

05/05 – Salt Lake City, UT – The complex

06/05 – Boise, ID – Revolution Center

07/05 – Portland, OR – Roseland Ballroom

08/05 – Kennewick, WA – Toyota Center: Retter & Company Theater

05/10 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theater

11/05 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theater

05/13 – Calgary, AL – MacEwan Hall

05/15 – Billings, MT – First Interstate Arena

05/16 – Casper, WY – Casper Events Center

05/17 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater

Are you excited about In This Moment Mother’s new album? Make it sound below!

