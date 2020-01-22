(Photo via YouTube)
At the moment just announced their new album Mother today. The seventh record for heavy-metal units will follow the beloved album Ritual of 2017. To launch it, In this Moment released a wonderful new track and video for the single “The In-Between”.
In This Moment has rocked their legion of fans with superb visual and sound creations since their founding in 2005 by the singer Maria brink and guitarist Chris Howorth.
Find out more: The used opener Dragged Under on the music to which fans respond
In This Moment was included in the list of the most anticipated AltPress 40 albums of 2020 and they certainly delivered on the hype with “The In-Between”. They announced the song and the album today via social media.
The song “The In-Between” apparently deals with the dichotomy between Heaven in Hell and the holy war raging inside Brink and all of us. The magnificent visuals appear highlighting the contrast between black, white and red. Hypnotic hands and breathtaking cutscenes are enhanced by Brink’s iconic voice and anchored by Howorth’s muddy guitar, once again, drawing inspiration from the themes of heaven and hell. Watch the video below for “This In-Between” from In This Moment.
(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjOtKC_GZ9o (/ integrated)
In this moment “The In-Between” Lyrics
My mother said I was holy
My father said I would burn
My mom said I was an angel
My father said I would turn.
So I believed these words and turned against myself
Because he may be right
Maybe I’m worth nothing
Or maybe he was wrong and my mom was right
I have a killer in me to give me a purpose.
I can feel a holy war
I can feel a holy war inside
No i can’t take a holy war
No, I cannot resume a holy war
That’s what you wanted
Read more: Code Orange reveals a tour with Show Me The Body, Jesus Piece, more
I’m going to bring some hell
I will bring some paradise
You just want to ask for more
With your blood and your whore
I’m going to bring a little hell
I will bring some paradise
It’s a beautiful tragedy
You wanna be sick like me
I was told that I was nothing
I was told that I was pure
I was told I was dirty
I was told I was the cure
So i wonder
Am i god or shit
And I’m up, down, worth it
And I wonder
And I like or hate
You are the reason I have and why I can’t stop
I can feel a holy war
I can feel a holy war inside
No i can’t take a holy war
No, I cannot resume a holy war
That’s what you wanted
I’m going to bring some hell
I will bring some paradise
You just want to ask for more
With your blood and your whore
I’m going to bring a little hell
I will bring some paradise
It’s a beautiful tragedy
You wanna be sick like me
I’m in between
Between hell and paradise
I’m in between
Between hell and paradise
I’m in between
Between hell and paradise
In the next Mother Moment album, Mother will be released in March. 27. It will consist of 14 songs, one of which includes Lzzy Hale (Halestorm) and Taylor Momsen (the pretty Reckless). A full list of tracks is below.
Mother tracklist
- “The Beginning – Intermediate”
- “Fly like an eagle”
- “The Red Crusade – Interlude”
- “The in-between”
- “Heritage”
- “We Will Rock You” (Feat. Maria Brink, Lzzy Hale and Taylor Momsen)
- “Mother”
- “As above therefore below”
- “Born In Flames”
- “Is God”
- “Holy man”
- “Hunting grounds” (Feat. Joe Cotella de Ded)
- “Lay Me Down”
- “In the dust
The mother is available for pre-order here. In This Moment is preparing for its headlining tour with black Veil Brides, DED and Raven Black from this spring. Check out the full list of dates below with tickets here.
Appointment:
03/24 – Orlando, Florida – House Of Blues
03/26 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
03/27 – Birmingham, AL – slag furnaces
03/28 – Cherokee, North Carolina – Harrah’s Cherokee Events Center
03/30 – Richmond, VA – The National
03/31 – Silver Spring, MD – Fillmore
04/01 – New York, NY – Terminal 5
04/03 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater
04/04 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora Ballroom
05/04 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
07/04 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
04/09 – Columbus, OH – Express Live!
04/10 – Detroit, MI – Fillmore
11/04 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom
04/13 – Louisville, KY – Palace Theater
04/14 – Ft. Wayne, IN – The Clyde Theater
04/15 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live
04/17 – Minneapolis, MN – Myth Live
04/18 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom
04/19 – Columbia, MO – Blue Note (outdoor scene)
04/21 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Center at the Midland Theater
04 / 23— Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom
04/24 – Oklahoma City, OK – Criterion
04/25 – Lubbock, TX – Lonestar Events Center
04/27 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theater
04/28 – Anaheim, California – House Of Blues
04/29 – Los Angeles, California – The Novo
Read more: My chemistry team “An offering…” suggests that others to come
01/05 – Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues
02/05 – Reno, NV – Grand Theater – Grand Sierra Resort
03/05 – San Francisco, California – The Warfield
05/05 – Salt Lake City, UT – The complex
06/05 – Boise, ID – Revolution Center
07/05 – Portland, OR – Roseland Ballroom
08/05 – Kennewick, WA – Toyota Center: Retter & Company Theater
05/10 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theater
11/05 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theater
05/13 – Calgary, AL – MacEwan Hall
05/15 – Billings, MT – First Interstate Arena
05/16 – Casper, WY – Casper Events Center
05/17 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater
Are you excited about In This Moment Mother’s new album? Make it sound below!
See more: 10 concert posters of your favorite bands before their explosion
Alkaline trio, 2000