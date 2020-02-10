In this Is Us preview video, fans hate Kate’s friend Marc and worry about what’s next

Kate’s friend Marc gives fans a creepy villain. Photo credit: NBC

A new This Is Us preview video has fans who hate Kate’s (Hannah Row) boyfriend Marc (Austin Abrams) after just catching a glimpse of Season 4, Episode 13, A Hell of A Week, Part 3 next for that young couple and the lasting impact it has on Kate.

There is no doubt that Marc is not a good guy. From the moment he was involved in an impressive Kate, fans knew that he would cause trouble. Based on advertising for the upcoming Kate episode, viewers will find out exactly what happened to the couple.

What fans know about Marc and Kate’s relationship so far

Marc has only appeared in a few episodes, particularly in the family dinner episode that celebrated the marriage of teenagers Kevin (Logan Shroyer) and Sophies (Amanda Leighton). Marc was not invited to dinner, but allegedly appeared as a sign of support for Kate. The fans saw it more as if they wanted to control and involve every aspect of their lives.

The episode ends in the present when Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) watch a polaroid from Kate and her ex-boyfriend. Rebecca told Kate that she had never seen what was happening during that time. Kate noticed that she hadn’t seen it either. It’s a clear indication that the young romance didn’t go well for Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) Katie girls.

Teen Kate defended her relationship with Marc to both Kevin and Randall (Niles Fitch), who immediately got a creepy mood from him. Randall was also worried after hearing a call between Kate and Marc. She basically told her brother to take care of his own affairs.

This is us preview video

The preview video This Is Us shows how Kate and Marc work together in the record store. At first glance, it looks like Marc is doing something good for his girlfriend. However, the sketchy mood he gives off immediately raises red flags.

There are two crucial moments in the short clip that show Marc’s true character. One is Marc, who insults Kate and controls her food intake. Second, he responds to Kate getting involved to help a customer. Marc is angry, which is not a good thing about how the relationship develops.

The fans are rightly worried about the young Kate after the preview clip. Executive producers of This Is Us, Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptamer, told Entertainment Weekly that romance is going to an unhealthy place and will change Kate’s view of relationships forever.

Whatever the Kate-centered episode reveals, fans should be prepared for the worst and expect shocking twists and turns. The series’ creator, Dan Fogelman, is known for turning what fans think they know about a story upside down.

This Is Us airs on NBC on Tuesdays at 9 / 8c.

