In this 'Avatar' theme Mercedes-Benz, Two Hearts as One beat

Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR

LAS VEGAS – The Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR, as the movie appeared in Avatar (and director James Cameron), made an earth-friendly debut on CES 2020 on Monday night. vehicle ready for a sustainable future. AVTR stands for Advanced Vehicle Transformation.

There are many way out things in the car, such as 33 moving scales on the back. (What is not in the car are side doors.) The AVTR recognizes the driver by his or her heartbeat and breathing and gives an affirmative pulse on the backrest, as passenger and vehicle become a single “symbiotic organism”.

There is also a significant technical advance: the Vision AVTR batteries would contain graphene-based materials that are free of rare earth metals and would be compostable at the end of their life, according to Mercedes.

Mercedes says the AVTR is “inspired by the world of Pandora (from the movie) … a completely new interaction between man, machine and nature.” Although it is easy to have fun with some excesses in the show car, such as the road wheels with spokes that light up, as if they were from the SEMA aftermarket parts that were held last fall, Mercedes examines how the car and passengers meet can supplement. The person in the left front seat, the former driver, no longer has the stress of dealing with traffic and deciding which drivers turn off. So that the car could calm, massage, entertain and even educate the children in the back.

The complete AVTR manifesto – sorry, informative release – contains 10,200 words or 21 pages as a PDF. (Boomers, that is a 34-page term with double spaces.) We especially appreciated the description, towards the end, about children in the car:

The Vision AVTR automatically detects when a family is on board and adjusts to its functions accordingly. The front seats, for example, are connected to the rear seat via the Child Connect function. Monitors can be used to check the well-being of the children in the back by the front parents. As a further connection between the front seats and the rear seat, the pulse of the front passengers on the back of their seats is made visible by light. This gives younger prisoners (that’s what it said, “prisoners” – Ed.) In particular, a sense of belonging and safety in the back seat.

There are serious technologies. The AVTR can walk / drive sideways or at an angle. Imagine that you fit in the smallest possible parking space. It uses vegan microfibers for the seats. All forests in the car are naturally grown sustainably. Then there is the battery:

Organic battery technology made from recyclable materials: For the first time, the Vision concept vehicle uses a revolutionary battery technology based on graphene-based organic cell chemistry that is completely free of rare earths and metals. The materials of the battery are compostable and therefore fully recyclable. In this way, electric mobility becomes independent of fossil sources. That is why Mercedes-Benz emphasizes the great relevance of a future circular economy in the raw materials sector.

To each, his or her own. What may be futuristic to some may be an unusual styling, even strange, styling exercise. The aroma of weed now penetrates the Strip (Las Vegas Boulevard), especially the pedestrian overpasses, and there is a good place to reflect on the design and meaning of the vehicle:

Which central motive stands for the design? The world in harmony and symbiosis with nature are our guiding principles. We have designed the showcar as a holistic system. Everything can be changed and at the same time affects the entire organism – or the car. Even the outer shape reflects this. It is still clearly recognizable as a car, but with many references to natural beings. We wanted to design a car that could connect seamlessly with its passengers. The user experience as a central element is comparable to a symbiotic organism. Our design philosophy of sensual purity is always the guiding principle – our aesthetic soul, so to speak.

The Vision AVTR vehicle is not sold to consumers. (Would you buy a Mercedes without side doors?) But as a styling exercise it’s fun. And we will certainly see some elements on the market. It is high time that premium automakers offered more interior fabrics that were not the exterior of a farm animal before. And we can certainly use vehicles that isolate occupants from the outside world.

