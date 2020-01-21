In the wild world of celebrities

Maggie is on vacation! In this “We Hear” episode, Ian is accompanied by Emily Smith, the editor of Page Six.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s vaginal candle is just the tip of the ridiculous celebrity branding. We’re unveiling some of our most bizarre celebrity run-ins and previewing the biggest Grammys, Super Bowl and Oscars bashes.

Take a closer look at today’s main story:

Gwyneth Paltrow wants privacy to be lyrical about their privacy

Gwyneth Paltrow Getty Images

You can sniff Gwyneth Paltrows’ vagina scented candle – but don’t be afraid to take her picture!

The Goop founder kindly created a $ 75 candle called “This Smells Like My Vagina” so we can all smell their special sauce (or if the savory product wasn’t sold out). As proof that her head is also in her proverbial pudenda, Paltrow gave a public presentation at the National Retail Federation in the Javits Center on Tuesday and immediately threw out all the photos so that she could bring 2,000 people closer to their privacy.

