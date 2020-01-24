In the wild farewells of Jean-Paul Gaultier at couture week in Paris

PARIS – Champagne flowed until the wee hours of the Châtelet theater, where the reigning couture showman, Jean-Paul Gaultier, said goodbye to his regulars this week with an extravagant parade, dotted with French artists and high-end mannequins.

British pop star Boy George went up on stage after the nightly entertainment wrapped in his 80s hit “Church of the Poison Mind”, surrounded by a colorful sea of ​​mannequins and Gaultier characters, adorned with theatrical adornments created by the designer who appeared dressed in his blue overalls of the worker to say goodbye.

After 50 years in fashion, the designer announced last week that this would be his last couture show. Now what, given that her fashion shows have long been the most entertaining event of the semi-annual fashion shows?

Fortunately, couture or the exclusive world of bespoke fashion is on the rise. A few years ago, he was almost dead on his feet. The Paris Couture Week program now takes four days to welcome the new talents who have emerged. Next season, Balenciaga, designed by an underground Georgian designer, Demna Gvasalia, will help close the Gaultier gap by adding couture to her ready-to-wear portfolio.

Elsewhere in town, designers paraded their items a little less extravagantly than Gaultier, whose show lasted more than an hour, the after-party taking place until 3 am.

The young French designer Julien Fournié let his Gothic-style models cross a famous church, the Oratorio du Louvre. Guests watched his romantic collection – inspired by explorers – sitting on benches.

Couture designers can let their imaginations run wild. Chinese designer Guo Pei knows how to be OTT, like a Gaultier, and put on a good show. She deconstructed traditional Chinese costumes for her collection which evoked clowns, courtesans and romantic Chinese ghosts adorned with snowflakes and rich satins.

Gaultier’s show was a resolutely French affair with staff and models wearing riffs on his iconic sailor stripes, and a slew of French artists on stage. But Couture Week is becoming more and more international.

India Rahul Mishra brought to Paris a delicate hand embroidery created with the help of local villagers. One model looked like a walking leaf.

Japan Yuima Nakazato proven that you cannot go wrong with Japanese fashion if you are looking for originality. Some models wore red flames on their heads and outfits that seemed to have been designed for another planet. They were made from futuristic materials.

The House of Schiaparelli keep alive the surrealist vision of the late designer. This season, designer Daniel Roseberry’s look included a rigid cape in blue red and pink that looked like colorful angel wings designed for a fancy dress party for kids.

Dutch designer Iris van Herpen is known to create materials that change color or even make sounds. This season, she has created more of her beautifully crafted pieces that have turned the models into tropical fish.

Giambattista Valli– a designer who can always be counted on to create ultra-voluminous dresses – organized an exhibition of his collection. Each room was isolated like a work of art.

Cult label Viktor & Rolf went to get patchwork materials, frills, lace and tattoos. Think of the Little House on the Prairie rebellion.

Indeed, the tradition is often overturned by the creators of couture. There are still some left. Some shows still closed with a wedding dress, like Ralph & Russo whose show ended was a fluffy white dress that seemed to be made of white roses held in place by a fake diamond.

Presumably, the model dragging the gigantic train through the old Parisian trading hall, where the show took place, was supposed to be a reminder of the drag of marriage. I prefer Gaultier’s trail every day. But where are we going to find it now?

