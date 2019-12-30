In the United States, the legal smoking age has been raised to 21 to curb tobacco use – nationally

Loading...

Persons under the age of 21 can no longer buy cigarettes or other tobacco products in the United States under new federal laws.

The new law also applies to cigars, electronic cigarettes and steam products that heat a nicotine-containing liquid.

The provision, which raises the legal limit from 18 to 21 across the country, was part of a massive spending law passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump on December 20.

About a third of the states already had their own laws restricting tobacco sales to people 21 and older, including Hawaii, California, New Jersey, and Oregon.

"This is an important step to protect the next generation of children from addiction to tobacco products," tweeted the Drug Administration officer Dr. Stephen Hahn recently.

In a tweet about the comprehensive spending bill, Trump called the new minimum age for smoking and other federal changes "tall".

I'm going to sign our $ 738 billion defense spending bill today. It will include 12 weeks of paid parental leave, give our troops a raise, create the SPACE FORCE, SOUTHERN BORDERWORK PROMOTION, lift the Cadillac tax on health plans, and raise the smoking age to 21! LARGE!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

Anti-smoking advocates said the higher age limit may make it more difficult for young people to buy tobacco, especially students who had friends or classmates over 18 who bought for them.

In Canada, the statutory minimum age is set by Health Canada, but provinces and territories can choose to enforce an older age.

According to the Tobacco Act, the minimum age is 18 years. Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Nunavut, Northwest Territories and Yukon have adopted this age.

In Ontario, B.C. and Atlantic Canada, the minimum age to purchase tobacco products is 19.

The rise in age in the United States is due to widespread concerns about steam-related health problems – especially in adolescence.

As of December, more than 2,500 cases of steam-related lung injury were reported in the United States, and at least 54 people died, according to the state health agency.

The agency says more deaths are under investigation.

According to the Canadian government, 14 cases of steam-associated lung disease were reported in Canada by December. These cases include five in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in British Columbia and four in Ontario.

The FDA has regulated tobacco products since 2009. It enforces the law partly through random checks. Businesses may be fined or excluded from tobacco sales for repeated violations.

– With files from Associated Press and Global News & # 39; Maham Abedi

