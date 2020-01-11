In the Taiwan elections, President Tsai Ing-wen triumphed and the false Chinese news failed

Loading...

HONG KONG – Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen was re-elected with a record 8 million votes, a major victory over Beijing’s concerted campaign of lies and propaganda to support his opponent, Han Kuo-yu.

Tsai’s triumph on Saturday is not entirely a surprise. Polls predicted his victory. But the result which gave him a second mandate clearly showed that for the majority of the inhabitants of Taiwan, the vote related to the position of the island, the Chinese Communist Party and Xi Jinping becoming more and more energetic in their actions for fold it under the governance of Beijing.

In early 2019, Xi delivered his first major speech on Taiwan, calling Taiwanese independence a “dead end.” He told Party officials that “unification between the two sides of the strait is the big trend in history.” Military action is on the table, if things don’t go as smoothly as he requests.

Xi sees Taiwan’s absorption into the People’s Republic of China as a key objective during his tenure as head of the CCP. Beijing uses several fronts to influence political developments across the strait, sometimes through companies that seek to gain favor on the continent, including the media.

Before Taiwan’s presidential elections this week, waves of misinformation hit online voters. Tsai’s victory suggests that even if Beijing’s propaganda apparatus is massive (albeit sometimes clumsy), the existential threat posed by the People’s Republic and its military discredits any idea that Taiwan will be able to maintain its own way of life under the domination of the Communist Party.

A false claim that persists is that Tsai’s doctorate from the London School of Economics is illegitimate. The rumor circulated online and in pro-Chinese media for months and was co-opted by a columnist in Taiwan to claim that the President of Taiwan had corrupted the LSE Taiwan research program with £ 480,000 in exchange for his university degree, weeks after school issued a statement to clarify Tsai’s status as an elder.

“Kiss the Department of National Defense”

– Banner on a fake photo of President Tsai Ing-wen

Earlier this year, when a Black Hawk helicopter crashed, killing eight people, including Taiwan’s top military official, fake news began to circulate on social media and local TV stations suggesting that Tsai was pushing hard on his campaign to profit from the tragedy. In reality, she suspended her campaign for three days.

As election day approached, other attempts were made to damage Tsai. An opposition party candidate posted a fake image online, showing Tsai with a banner that said, “Fuck the Department of National Defense.” Although the image was ultimately deleted, the candidate who uploaded it claimed that it was real.

On election day, fake news of an outbreak similar to SARS circulated to discourage people from going to polling stations.

Tsai’s electoral platform defines Taiwanese identity as distinct from that of mainland China, where the CCP is reshaping Chinese culture according to its own goals and interests. The president has often spoken of the ongoing unrest in Hong Kong, which led to an overwhelming victory for the city’s pro-democracy camp in elections in late November. If the CCP’s concept of assimilation through “one country, two systems” is not valid in Hong Kong, where Beijing’s influence is already deeply rooted in the political mechanism, then it is fair to wonder : how could it be adopted in Taiwan, which is functionally a sovereign nation?

Taiwan has democratic elections, a central bank, as well as its own currency and its own armed forces. Its social fabric differs fundamentally from mainland China, perhaps most clearly in the way it deals with gender issues – almost 40% of legislators are women, and its parliament has legalized same-sex marriage, which in fact the first government in Asia to do so.

Han, the challenger of Tsai and the mayor of Kaohsiung, failed to formulate a coherent policy for relations with the CCP. He denied being Beijing’s preferred candidate, but expressed dissatisfaction with Taiwanese textbooks emphasizing the island’s own history rather than focusing on the greatest accounts of Chinese civilization . “There has been a calculated decrease in the bond that our young people feel towards Chinese culture,” he said, saying there were dangers in weakening these “bonds”.

When a reporter asked him if he still thought the CCP had not interfered with Taiwan’s presidential election campaigns, Han feigned ignorance by saying, “You have deafened my right ear, let me pass in your left ear now. “

“The CCP state organs have mastered the art of strangling the press and forcing the citizens of the continent to self-censor.”

Alone, Han repeatedly made sexist remarks about the electoral campaign, from the inconsistent “the life of the man is his lower body, the life of the woman is his upper body”, with references to a novel erotic to describe Tsai’s affiliation with his running mate. And the chairman of the Han party, the Kuomintang, which had the monopoly of power in Taiwan until the 1990s, said: “Tsai Ing-wen is a woman who brings bad luck”, and affirmed that, as she did no children, she would never understand the mindset of anyone who is a parent.

These attempts to assassinate characters were unsuccessful, and the false news and misinformation pushed by Beijing and its agents backfired. Instead of turning voters against Tsai, they galvanized his support. In October, a government survey found that less than 2% of Taiwan’s population supported unification with mainland China.

The CCP state organs have mastered the art of strangling the press and coercing the citizens of the continent into self-censorship, but have not been able to genuinely influence individuals whose culture is not not defined with the Party at its heart. Instead, Beijing’s belligerence has revealed that it considers the people of Taiwan (and Hong Kong) to be inferior, corrupted by the idea that they too have a say in how to govern.

Since 2013, Xi Jinping has touted his “Chinese dream,” a loosely defined term that is intended to encapsulate the Party’s ethos in national renewal and the high profile of the CCP on the world stage. However, as in Hong Kong in November, voters in Taiwan chose to reject Xi’s fantasy.

On the other side of the strait, CCP spokesman Global Times said that Tsai’s victory had led “some (people) to call for solid preparation for reunification,” with the idea of ​​a military invasion. In the early evening of Saturday, when the votes were still counted, a host at the Kuomintang headquarters said on stage: “We may have lost because of false news from the media.” He was right, but in a way that he had no intention.

