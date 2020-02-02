In the struggle for survival, American dairy farmers are looking for a technological lead

WINNEBAGO COUNTY – At Rosendale Dairy, each of the 9,000 cows has implanted a microchip into an ear that employees can scan with smartphones for current information about how the animal is doing – everything from their diet to their health history to their productivity. Food is calibrated for an accurate diet and machines ensure milking. In the fields, drones collect data to help increase yields for the row crops grown to feed the animals.

Technology has played an important role in agriculture for years, but nowadays it is a matter of life and death on dairy farms because low milk prices have increased pressure on farmers to seek every possible efficiency to prevent them from participating in the thousands of failed activities .

“If I use 100 bags of seed in a field and change the way I distribute the seed, I can deliver more without a single extra dollar of imports,” said Matt Wichman, director of agronomy at Rosendale. Such tools “become so economically viable that anyone on a decent scale takes over,” Wichman said.

Technology can mean survival, but it is a dangerous bet: will the machines save quickly enough to cover the debt?

“The last five years have been really treacherous,” says Randy Hallett, who has 85 cows in Casco, Wisconsin, and has spent $ 33,000 on new milking equipment. He would invest more if his operation could afford it. “I even broke, mostly.”

The dairy industry is trapped between consumer trends and competition. Americans buy less milk because changing flavors send them to soy and almond milk substitutes, or to completely different drinks such as flavored water. Two major milk processors, Dean Foods and Borden Dairy Co., have filed for bankruptcy in the past three months, reversed by declining demand, and have also been pressured by major competitors such as Walmart, which opened its own milk processing plant in 2018.

And then there are milk prices.

After reaching a historic high in 2014 of more than $ 26 per 100 pounds based on massive purchases in China, the bottom fell out. When China stopped buying milk, there was already an oversupply of both American and European producers, said Mark Stephenson, director of dairy policy analysis at the University of Wisconsin.

Prices fell to $ 17.30 until the following year and for producers it has been mainly misery since then. Nationally, the number of dairy farms fell from 40,199 in 2017 to 37,468 in 2018. In Wisconsin, a state that is proud of its image as “America’s Dairyland”, the toll is particularly heavy. Although California produces more milk, Wisconsin has more dairy farms than any other state. And more than 1,600 of them have perished in the last three years.

But there are reasons to believe that the worst is over, said Jim Ostrom, a partner at Milk Source, the company that owns Rosendale. In November, milk prices in Wisconsin rose to $ 22.40. Nationally, they reached $ 21, eventually above the $ 18 price point that Stephenson mentioned as a general benchmark for producers that make a profit.

Because dairy prices are outside the control of farmers, they must concentrate on controlling costs. That is where technology comes in handy. A rotating milking parlor can process 10 cows per minute and can detect when an udder is empty, so that cows are not milked, which can harm their health. But a robotic milking system can run more than $ 200,000.

“It can be very difficult for a smaller farm to pay for this technology because, you know, you need a bigger operation to spread those costs,” said Liz Binversie, an agricultural extension officer in Brown County for the University Office extension office of Wisconsin. She said she knows a farm that went bankrupt because it couldn’t find enough employees and couldn’t afford a robotic milking system.

Wisconsin leads the nation in farm bankruptcies with 45 Chapter 12 depots from July 2018 to June 2019, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. Minnesota was not far behind at that time with 31.

Due to the debt burden, the costs for producing milk vary per farm. While some farmers can even break at a price of $ 18 per hundred pounds, others need $ 21 because of their debt.

Sometimes the way to survive is to join forces with neighbors.

Hallett shares a number of advanced machines with a neighboring farmer, such as a combine harvester and planting equipment. And luckily some technology is not expensive. The Hallett cows carry the same microchips that Rosendale uses, so that he can know the milk weight for each cow from his office and whether a particular cow had less milk that day. The chips cost around 12 cents per month per cow.

Hallett said he wished he could afford to update his stables, but it was difficult to obtain credit from banks because they found larger operations less risky.

“Who do you think they will work with to keep them going?” Hallett said.

The University of Wisconsin hopes to help with a project that would integrate all data farms that are collected daily, including about the production, feed and health of cows.

Data integration and the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning “would be very helpful for farmers to make the best decisions,” said Victor Cabrera, professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, who leads the project. He now collects data from five farms and expects to complete the project within three years.

Farmers could tell whether they should continue to breed or let go of an animal.

“I would use it yesterday if I had it,” says Mitch Breunig, who adds data from his farm, Mystic Valley Dairy, where he has 460 cows.

He said it sometimes takes weeks before he can determine how much milk a cow has produced on a given day and how much he has eaten.

“I think it doesn’t matter how big your farm is, it’s information you need to know,” he said.

