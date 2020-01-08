In the showdown with Iran, Trump is facing a decision with high stakes

Loading...

President Donald J. Trump

By DEB RIECHMANN and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump faces one of the largest presidency reviews after Iran fired ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases that house US troops. It was Iran’s boldest direct attack on America since the U.S. embassy was captured in Tehran in 1979.

The strikes pushed Tehran and Washington dangerously close to the war, drawing the world’s attention to Trump as he considered whether to act with more military force. The Republican president met with his national security advisers on Tuesday evening, but gave no immediate indication of whether he would return the favor. In a tweet he said: “Everything is fine!” And announced plans to speak to the nation on Wednesday morning.

The Iranian strikes occurred days after Trump approved the targeted murder of General Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian elite Quds Force. Iran had promised to take revenge, although, according to a US official, its actions did not appear to have claimed any American victims. The missiles were aimed at two bases – one in the northern Iraqi city of Irbil and one in Ain al-Asad in western Iraq.

A lack of US victims could give Trump the opportunity to defuse growing tensions with Iran and keep the nation from the brink of war. Trump, who is seeking reelection at the end of the year, ran for president with a promise to keep the US from engaging in an “endless war.”

Nevertheless, Trump’s rhetoric has been threatening in the past few days. Shortly before Tuesday’s rocket attack, the president told reporters in the Oval Office: “If Iran does something it shouldn’t do, it will face the consequences, and very strongly.”

Democrats urged Trump to avoid military escalation with Iran.

MP Eliot Engel, DN.Y., chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said the government must quickly “free us of what could lead to a full-fledged war with terrible victims.” Engel feared the situation. Spirals out of control. “

The fallout for Trump’s order to kill Soleimani was quick.

Iran announced that it was no longer bound by the 2015 nuclear deal and promised to take revenge against the United States, its allies, and American interests. The Iraqi parliament also voted to expel US troops from Iraq, which would undermine efforts to combat Islamic State militants in the region and strengthen Iranian influence in the Middle East.

Iran’s counterattack came when Trump and his top advisors were under pressure to reveal more details about the secret services that led to the American strike that killed Soleimani.

Top Senate Democrats urged Congress to provide “regular briefings and documents,” citing “deep concern” about the Trump administration’s lack of information about the Iran operation.

The minority leader, Chuck Schumer, and the senators said in a letter on Wednesday that the White House’s notification of Congress by the White House was “general, vague, and totally inconsistent in level of detail,” compared to the norm.

“While recognizing the need for operational security, we believe it must be transparent to the American population how many troops this government plans to deploy to support emergency plans,” wrote Schumer, Senator Dick Durbin, and the Armed Forces Committee to Senator Jack Reed Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Mark Milley, chairs the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

They also expressed concern about Trump’s comments on targeting Iranian cultural sites and asked for clarification. They said they expected an answer by Friday.

Trump announced on Tuesday that his decision would save the lives of Americans and that Congress members would be informed of the reasons for the US attack.

“They were planning something,” he said of the Iranians.

Trump and senior national security officials have justified the airstrike with general statements about the Soleimani threat, which commanded deputies outside Iran and was responsible for the deaths of American troops in Iraq.

But the details were rare.

“He’s no longer a monster. He is dead,” said Trump. “And that’s good for many countries. He was planning a very big attack and a very bad attack for us and other people, and we stopped him and I don’t think anyone can complain about it.”

Soleimani was targeted at an airport in Baghdad along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an experienced Iraqi militant who was also killed.

Trump said they were not in Baghdad to discuss vacation plans or visit a “nice resort”, but to talk about “bad business”.

The lack of detail did not go well with Democrats who remembered how President George W. Bush justified his invasion of Iraq by accusing Saddam Hussein of having nonexistent weapons of mass destruction. Legislators have been pushing for more details in the past few days about why Trump ordered the murder – a decision that previous governments rejected because of fears that they would cause more violence.

Soleimani traveled frequently and fairly openly, with visits to Baghdad increasing in recent months. He also appeared frequently in Syria, including the border between Iraq and Syria.

Schumer and Senator Bob Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee, have urged Trump to outclass the written message he sent to Congress after the strike. The notification was required under the War Powers Resolution Act of 1973, which requires the President to report to Congress if US forces are sent into hostile situations.

“The president must come to Congress and provide clear and convincing information about why the strike against Soleimani was imperative,” said Menendez in a speech in the Senate. “After all his misleading statements, we have to make it clear to the government that the President alone has no authority to start a war against Iran.”

Trump emphasized that the strike was retaliation for Iranian attacks and that the US was ready to attack again – “very strong”. He also said it is not the right time to pull US troops out of Iraq. Let Iran take root there.

Trump’s top national security officials made several public appearances on Tuesday to further defend the strike.

“We had extensive information that there was an active conspiracy to endanger the lives of Americans,” said Iraqi Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

When asked if the threat was imminent in days or weeks, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said, “I think it’s fairer to say days for sure.”

Esper said the intelligence agency was precise – “sheer.” He said the best Republicans and Democrats in the House and Senate, as well as the chairs and vice-chairs of the intelligence committees in both chambers, would receive confidential information Tuesday on what led to the decision to kill Soleimani. He said other lawmakers will be given general details about the attack.

Associate press writer Kevin Freking contributed to this report.