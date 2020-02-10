In the Sexy Night Out of New York Fashion Week with Chromat, Kim Shui, Dennis Basso and The Blonds

Dennis Basso

Dennis Basso showed a huge collection of 61 looks at Spring Studios, with a wide range of textile and sewing techniques: everything from fur to lace to tweed and bead embroidery, quilting, prints and leather. It was a kind of fashion bacchanal, with an apparently never-ending parade of intoxicating clothing on the runway.

The old-fashioned Hollywood glamor was plentiful, with close-fitting biased dresses reminiscent of the silver sirens of the 1930s. A neoclassical theme print adorned a dress with ruffles and a dress from the 50s in the New Look style.

The designer is known for his cavalier use of fur in wide color palettes, and Basso effortlessly designed delicate fur, softly combined with soft flowing silk, an emerald green fur jacket worn with a dazzling sequined dress and many other looks both daring and casual.

Chromat

Designer Becca McCharen-Tran’s dedication to inclusiveness and the use of her fashion label to support and promote that goal have always been central to Chromat. This Fashion Week was no different. The Chromat presentation never took place in accordance with Rise by WeWork, the characteristic gym of the cooperating company in the financial district.

Inspired by the idea of ​​re-imagining the Olympic Games “as a gender area where athletes can compete as they are”, and opening a dialogue about the “narrow definition of gender” of the Olympic Games, the show was a celebration of the broad spectrum of gender and bodies.

Although the show itself was a training, the training was not just for the show. The models demonstrated endurance and strength during intensive strength training and aerobic training, while at the same time constituting the label’s new collection of athletic clothing. In the weight room – on an astroturf floor – models demonstrated how strength and endurance can occur in many forms.

The collection was a rainbow of neon colored tights, crop tops and biker shorts that embraced the curves of all different body shapes without judgment. A festive feeling was in the air when the instructor led them through a dance routine focused on body positivity.

Kim Shui

As one of Forbes ’30-under-30, designer Kim Shui did not disappoint her many fans during her show. Her ‘Ming Dynasty meets Eurotrash’ aesthetics was fully in force with her distinctive use of luxurious textiles in bright colors to create a spicy collection that celebrated the feminine form in all its incarnations.

Shui loves creating body-hugging and skin-baring designs, and the new collection kept its mark with a dazzling array of colors and texture, all fused together to create masterfully exaggerated ensembles.

The designer had several clever insights into the fit of women, mixed seemingly clashing fabrics and re-imagined the blazer as a top with long sleeves in a halter style. Although this season’s collection contained more fabric than its previous one, no Kim Shui show would be complete without the required thighs and close-fitting tops.

A traditional chrysanthemum motif was printed in a textile in the style of the 70s that adorned multiple looks. Slinky shirts and dresses were combined with headscarves tied under the chin to create an eclectic, maximal East-West look.

The Blonds

Rod Stewart was doing something when he sang “all blondes have more fun”, which was certainly the case at the Blonds show for NYFW on Sunday night. The designer duo Phillipe and David Blond opened with a giant cross in the background of the catwalk and said this season: “The Blonds explore fashion as a kind of religion.”

The designers always adhered to the conventions and loved to use the motifs and glitter of religion to enhance their collection. The Blonds wrote that the show was “inspired by iconic frescoes,” and icons and symbols played heavily through the collection.

There was gold lace, a metal-studded catsuit worn with a matching studded protective mask for a full effect, and a bustling parade of small bedazzled dresses, some decorated with giant feathered wings. A male model was wearing a feathered biker jacket with gold-colored Brazilian cut underwear.

