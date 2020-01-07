In the search to bring fonio from Africa and put it on the shelves all over the world

Loading...

It can take days to travel through rough terrain and hours of difficult manual processing to get a plate of fonio, a relatively unknown grain from Africa that tastes great, has impressive nutritional values, works well in a variety of applications and extremely durable.

But in 2020, Terra Ingredients plans to bring this grain to the rest of the world. With a new state-of-the-art processing plant soon to open in Senegal in West Africa and a pasteurization and quality control plant in North Dakota, the annual export of phonio could be in thousands of tons, says Terra Ingredients Director Peter Carlson told Food Dive.

Terra is a leader in ingredients made from organic and non-GMO grains, legumes and other plants. It has state-of-the-art processing facilities in the United States and a presence on six continents. Carlson said that once he heard about phonio, the decision to take the grain to other parts of the world was easy.

“It became very clear that no one could do it like us,” he said. “… We could not enter the fonio market.”

Fonio has never been formally renovated. Carlson said that the crop was not even cultivated to spread desirable traits, such as plants with stronger stems that do not hang when the grain is ripe.

It is cultivated in the Sahel region of Africa – a belt in the northern part of the continent, south of the Sahara and north of the savannah that stretches from the Atlantic to the Red Sea. And although the region includes some large cities, Carlson said that Fonio is extremely difficult to find in places such as the Dakar coast, Senegal because of the remote places where it is grown.

The grain is nutritious and tasty, with a slightly nutty taste. Carlson said it is an excellent gluten-free flour and can be used in many baking applications. It is also eaten alone, such as couscous or quinoa.

“I think I keep going back to the taste, because that’s what we hear from so many people, about how exciting the actual taste is,” Carlson said. “In some ways, the non-gluten market is – of course, it’s not a niche market, it’s huge – but many of those things are compromise products, if you want. Fonio is not a compromise product. … It works well for the gluten-free diet, but it is also for people who also eat gluten. It fits that taste. “

Fonio is also a good source of fiber, proteins, amino acids, B vitamins, zinc and magnesium. Carlson said that people who live in the villages where phonio is grown make it a point to eat the grain when they are sick.

Moreover, the grain is a sustainable crop. It does well without fertilizer and pesticides. And, given its native region, it can grow well without much water.

Fonio checks all boxes for what today’s consumers want in food. It is exotic, tasty, gluten-free and nutritious. But it is also notoriously difficult to process and export, which is why more consumers have never heard of it. Currently only a few small companies are exporting fonio to be sold abroad. And the grain that they sell is quite pricey. Yolélé Foods, the company most closely associated with fonio, sells three bags of 10 ounce grain on Amazon for $ 19.95.

Terra Ingredients may change the relative lack of clarity and the high price point of fonio, Carlson said. The company is in a unique position to have the expertise to process the grain to meet global demand, he told Food Dive.

The company spent 12 months on what he said was an “R&D nightmare” because it worked to create a mechanized way to process phonio. The grain is so small that it tends to pick up pieces of sand when the hull is removed – and the grain is not much larger than sand itself. Removing that sand and keeping the grain is one of the biggest challenges, Carlson said.

Terra Ingredients eventually built a factory in Dakar, Senegal to remove the hull from the grain and separate the sand. After the grain is initially processed at this plant, it is sent to a Terra Ingredients plant in North Dakota for metal detection and final pasteurization – the same certified quality control processes that the company’s other ingredients are already undergoing.

The processing plant in Africa is not yet operational, although Malick Diedhiou, a Terra raw material trader who works with fonio, told Food Dive in an email that it is expected to become operational this month.

Once Terra exports its first phonio, there are many CPG companies waiting to get hold of it, Carlson said. The reaction of manufacturers to the approaching availability of large quantities of high-quality phonio is extremely enthusiastic.

“Everyone we talk to wants to learn more about it and wants to start some R&D,” he said. “… At the moment there are probably ten companies that are excited to launch a product with it once they make their formulations.”

But the exotic grain hail as the “next quinoa” has another aspect. Because it is grown in extremely remote communities, commercializing the ingredient has a large and direct impact on those who grow it. Carlson said that Terra Ingredients works with three villages to find its fonio. Although the company has only worked with a relatively small amount so far, these communities will reap the benefits when production is scaled up.

Terra Ingredients also worked with a women’s co-worker to process some phonio by hand. To fill a single container, around 90 women worked full time for two weeks. And although the phonio will soon not be processed by hand, Carlson said these women continue to exist as essential parts of the business. They will collaborate with growers, maintain quality control and do part of the processing work.

Carlson said the company is looking forward to bringing fonio to the world.

“Frankly, our thing is our win-win-win at local farming communities, the environment and sustainability, and third, the … health-conscious consumers here,” he said. “It really excited us.”