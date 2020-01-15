In the real world, these electric cars don't test as much range as manufacturers claim

Screenshot: Carwow

What happens if you take six brand new electric cars and drive them until you run out of juice? The adorable guys at Carwow decided to put it to the test. There are so many questions to be answered here, and the scientific method will ensure that. When testing these cars in a real environment, you obviously have to deal with the variables created by other people. But on the same day and in the same traffic, these cars can all be compared fairly.

How far can a Tesla Model 3, a Nissan Leaf Plus, a Jaguar iPace, a Kia E Niro, a Mercedes-Benz EQC and an Audi eTron go from the starting line at the charging station?

Well, variable number one was the first time in the morning when the test team came to the charging station and each of the cars had lost a few percentage points of charge overnight. I think it takes a few miles to control things when the car is off. A little night leak? It happens to the best of us.

From there, these cars were driven in the same way as a normal car would be driven. The route seemed mostly interstate, with occasional stops to swap cars or take a toilet break, as I can imagine. This already leads to a reduction in miles for one charge, since running at a consistently high speed is not exactly one of the strengths of the electric vehicle. Cannot do much regenerative braking when driving in cruise control.

In addition, the temperatures were slightly on the lively side, measured for the test at around seven degrees Celsius, which corresponds to around 45 degrees Fahrenheit. Batteries generally don’t like cold weather and the range suffers slightly.

So what kind of numbers did these electrical machines put up?

Mercedes-Benz EQC – 194 miles, 75 percent of the claimed range

Audi eTron – 206 miles, 81 percent of the claimed range

Nissan Leaf Plus – 208 miles, 87 percent of claimed range

Jaguar iPace – 223 miles, 76 percent of the range claimed

Kia E Niro – 255 miles, 90 percent of the claimed range

Tesla Model 3 – 270 miles, 78 percent of the claimed range

The Tesla Model 3 went far enough to drive “from Greater London to Newcastle on Tyne”. If you don’t know British geography, that’s far enough.

I don’t know that many people who drive 309 kilometers in one day. Therefore, I would still not consider the fear of range on my list of things to worry about when buying a new electric vehicle too high. If you commute about 32 km every day and charge yourself every night, the range of an electric vehicle of around 130 km is enough to do a few errands after work or have a lunch break.

It is interesting that some of these electric vehicles responded better to the temperatures and high speeds than others. For example, the Kia, which reaches 90% of its claimed range, shows me that its batteries are likely to be fairly well insulated and are likely to have fairly good engine efficiency. On the other hand, they could only make sandbags by claiming a shorter range than is actually possible.

So what did we learn from Carwow’s experiment? I suspect an EQC is blocking its wheels unless someone is sitting in the driver’s seat. And that the Tesla is still the range master.

Neat!