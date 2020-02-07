In the NH debate, rivals ask: Is Bernie too far away to win?

Democratic presidential candidates in a Friday debate questioned whether progressive Bernie Sanders’ views would be too far to the left to attract the voters needed to beat Republican Donald Trump in the November 3 election.

The candidates said Sanders, a self-identifying democratic socialist who ended up dead in the first competition in Iowa earlier this week with Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was no longer with everyday Americans in line.

“Donald Trump’s worst nightmare is a candidate that gets people in from the middle,” said US Senator Amy Klobuchar at the eighth democratic debate, four days before New Hampshire’s central area code.

“I think we need someone to lead this ticket and bring people with them instead of excluding them,” she said to Sanders.

Former vice president Joe Biden, who had recovered from a disappointing fourth place in Iowa, said Trump had a practical label for Sanders, 78, a leader in the party’s progressive wing.

“Bernie, not me, has described himself as a democratic socialist. I think that is the label that the President will put on anyone who runs with Bernie if he is the candidate,” said Biden.

Sanders, who has called for a political revolution that will attract new voters, said: “The way to beat Trump is to have the largest turnout in this country’s history.”

He said he could appeal to working-class voters who abandoned the political process “because they don’t believe that someone can hear their pain, perceive their pain, feel their pain, and we need to get young people into the EU.” political process. “

Historically, candidates who won the Iowa Caucuses see a boost in New Hampshire, and two polls released this week showed Buttigieg, 38, is within striking distance of Sanders, who is consistently in the state’s field.

Given the controversy surrounding Iowa’s results, the New Hampshire area code is gaining importance in the race for the Democratic nomination on Tuesday.

After appearing in Iowa on Friday, Biden’s election campaign said Anita Dunn, a longtime democratic strategist and former White House adviser to President Barack Obama, would take a greater lead in the campaign.

Biden’s aides played down the train and found that Dunn had advised the campaign all along.

“This is not a reorganization,” said an adjutant. “This gives her a slightly broader portfolio.”

Also on the stage at St. Anselm College in Manchester were California billionaire Tom Steyer and businessman Andrew Yang, who qualified for the debate after missing the previous one in Iowa.

Especially absent was Michael Bloomberg, a billionaire, former New York Mayor, who does not run in New Hampshire, but has organized an impressive election campaign in later election states. Although Bloomberg has risen in national surveys, he funded his own campaign and did not accept donations, so he did not meet the donation criteria for the debate.

