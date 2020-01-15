In the new video from NASA it is succinctly recorded how much the world has warmed up

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10H2ILuXjO8 (/ embed)

NASA has some worrying news.

In 140 years of modern records, 2019 was the second warmest year in existence, meaning that 19 of the past 20 years are the warmest in recorded history.

In a video of just over a minute, NASA gives a brief overview of the climate trends since 1880. In 2019, the earth warmed relentlessly and was slightly warmer than at the end of the 19th century (just over 1 degree Celsius). As the space agency emphasized, this warming led to the unprecedented fires of 2019 and the ramping up of Greenland’s huge ice sheet.

“We transitioned to an area of ​​over 2 degrees Fahrenheit warming in 2015 and are unlikely to return,” said Gavin Schmidt, director of NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies, in a statement. no coincidence due to a weather phenomenon: we know that long-term trends are determined by the increase in greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere. “

The earth’s atmospheric carbon dioxide emissions, a strong greenhouse gas, are rising. The CO2 content was not as high in at least 800,000 years – but probably in millions of years. In addition, carbon levels are now increasing at rates that are unparalleled in both the geological and historical past.

NASA’s temperature record is consistent with the results of other research agencies such as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and is based on data from over 20,000 weather stations.

The global warming trend is accelerating. The past decade has been the warmest in existence. “Every decade since the 1960s has been significantly warmer than before,” said Schmidt.

