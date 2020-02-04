In the new “Top Gear” episode there is a race between McLaren and F-35

Editor’s Note: This article by James Barber originally appeared on Military.com, a leading news source for the military and veteran community.

The auto fantasy series “Top Gear” is now broadcast for the 28th time in the UK. In the latest episode, a race was held between a high-performance sports car and a fighter jet. Both the car and the jet represent the latest in their respective technologies.

The Royal Air Force is now flying the F-35 Lightning II, one of the most expensive pieces of equipment the Pentagon has ever bought, and an aircraft that has had more than just combat readiness problems. Still, the jet has a top speed of 1,200 miles an hour. Street price of an F-35B: $ 116 million.

The McLaren Speedtail is the successor to the legendary F1 sports car and reaches a top speed of 250 miles per hour. With 1,000 HP, the hybrid vehicle also has a medium steering wheel to maximize the balance for superior handling. The real selling point of the car is its acceleration from zero to 200 mph in 14 seconds. Speedtail street price: $ 2.24 million.

Please Note: If you are interested in blowing up your retirement savings on a speedtail, they are not approved for road traffic in the U.S. and the first production is sold out anyway.

Since we won’t get the new episodes here on BBC America until March, we looked around the dark corners of the internet to find out exactly what happened.

The BBC released a clip that shows what a drag race looks like, but the car and the plane are actually racing around a triangular route. The wide turns that the F-35B has to make after take-off are intended to give the Speedtail a chance in the race.

The Internet’s spoiler rules say that we shouldn’t reveal who won the race, but you can use the numbers above to do the calculation. Regardless of the outcome, it is worth setting your DVR to see the whole piece when “Top Gear” airs in the US next month.

