In the new South African Winter Love Island Villa for 2020

As Love Island returns for the sixth series, we say we’re moving to Mallorca to spend a hot winter in South Africa.

A new destination means that we have a brand new villa where all the action is at home, and although we’ve learned to love both our usual Mallorcan hangout and Casa Amor, the Cape Town team has done really well.

Granted, I wasn’t sure what to expect when we boarded the minibus to Eagles Nest – the tabloids reported that the villa was in a gang-ridden area and we were standing in front of a gate called The Cottage I didn’t have particularly high expectations.

But the three-story villa far surpasses all previous Spanish locations and Casa Amor together and a few more.

RadioTimes.com spoke to producers and managers from Love Island about the villa – which only took two months to put it together.

How big is the new Love Island villa?

As previously mentioned, the Cape Town villa has three floors – but in terms of floor space it is the same size as the Mallorcan villa, said producer Mike Spencer.

But the layout is said to make the series more explosive than ever, as the different floors and sections are ready for shocks and surprises – the producers have now given bomb casings three different entrances to the garden to allow their arrival.

“We want to emphasize the element of surprise,” said series producer Tom Gould.

The division of the outdoor area into three different floors also allows for more private moments between our island residents, with some of the viewpoints stimulating conversation – the balcony connects to the girls’ dressing room with a view of the gym.

“We hope that the girls will come out to clap and maybe watch the boys practice,” said Gould.

We can also experience more intimate moments between the islanders in this series, as the spacious layout allows for a little more privacy – of course without the cameras.

Islanders can follow the action on three different levels RadioTimes.com

How many cameras are in Villa Love Island?

The villa in Cape Town was equipped with 80 cameras – more than the 69 cameras that our islanders watch on Mallorca.

The islanders even have cameras with them while they sleep in the elegant bedroom RadioTimes.com

How many people worked on building the villa?

In just over two months, around 30 British workers and a large team of local workers worked together to create the villa. At the end of December, they managed to get everything done.

The participants wear their hearts on their sleeves in front of the cameras RadioTimes.com

What’s new in the Love Island Villa?

The producers have added a brand new dressing room to the boys as they felt they didn’t have a separate area like the girls did when they got ready.

“It was too tight for them when they got ready in the bedroom downstairs,” Spencer said.

Another thing the boys will probably use well – the doghouse: a brand new pull-out bed in one of the lounges.

The bed was included in the price, as our producers apparently took pity on the islanders who were without a bed after a row.

The hideaway is a special treat for couples who want to have some time for themselves RadioTimes.com

“You always slept on the sofa,” laughed Spencer. “But we have now changed the day beds so that they are a little lower.”

The extra beds and beds in the villa suggest that we might see even more islanders than ever before – something that is teasing in the new fireplace, which has been made a little bigger.

Will we see changes on Love Island this summer?

While both Spencer and Gould were excited to see what would happen to the Spanish villa, we can expect producers to learn from the new series and make the necessary tweaks.

“We always try to refresh a house every year,” said Gould. “We’ll see how we go.”

Some things always stay the same, including the dreaded fireplace RadioTimes.com

Love Island starts on Sunday, January 12th and airs on ITV2 on weekdays and Sundays at 9:00 p.m.