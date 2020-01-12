In the midst of the Iranian crisis, the Russian presence in the Middle East continues to grow

MOSCOW – The balance of power in the Middle East is changing. German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in Moscow on Saturday to discuss the crises with President Vladimir Putin and try to save what remains of the Iranian nuclear deal.

Despite calls from US President Donald Trump to “put maximum pressure” on Iran’s “bad deal”, Merkel said that everything should be done to keep the deal going.

And Russian politicians rejoiced: “It is remarkable, at the height of the pre-war crises around Iran, Merkel comes to Putin and not to Trump. Negotiating with Trump would make no sense, he would only repeat his statements, “said Senator Aleksey Pushkov to Russian news agencies.

Anyone with US bases on its territory (including Germany) should pay attention to the fact that Washington is threatening Iraq with harsh sanctions, said Chairman of the Federation Council Foreign Policy Committee Konstantin Kosachev: Alliances with the United States may seem romantic, devoted to values, peace and democracy but only on the surface. ”

No one can imagine a Putin-Trump alliance in the conflict with Iran. In most conflicts in the Middle East, Moscow and Washington support forces on different sides of the front lines. Moscow has accused Washington of not having made an alliance in Syria to support the dictator Bashar Assad while Moscow builds its military bases there Tartous, Khmeimim and Tiyas. “I can see Russia deploying military experts to both Iran and Iraq,” pro-Kremlin political analyst Sergei Markov told The Daily Beast.

“Russia’s general strategy is to continue strengthening its exceptionally strong alliances in the region with Iran, Israel, Turkey, Syria, Libya, Saudi Arabia and Qatar,” said Markov. “However, we must take our responsibilities carefully, in particular with Iran, which we believe can be slippery when it comes to respecting the agreements.” In summary, said Markov, “we should benefit from US-Iranian tensions.”

For the past six years, Moscow has participated in military conflicts in Ukraine and Syria, under the pretext of defending the Russians on the ground. “We don’t know if there are Russian officers and engineers on the ground in Iran; if there is such a situation, the situation could become uglier,” said Alexander Golts, a Moscow-based military analyst, at the Daily Beast.

“America has started a war,” the popular TV channel NTV told the Russians on the front page of Orthodox Christmas Eve. Leading state newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta reported that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has met with Iranian military command and intelligence services several times on Monday to prevent “escalation of tensions” mainly in pro-Iranian Syria, where Russia has thousands of soldiers on the ground. No further details have been released.

The Kremlin takes the opportunity to say repeatedly in one way or another: “See, haven’t you been told that you can’t trust America?” And underline the “unique” role of Russia in the Middle East.

In fact, during the years of war in Syria, Russia became Iran’s main military ally, but so far the Kremlin has given no indication of Russia’s plans to fight alongside Tehran in the event of direct military conflict with the United States.

“No one knows if Shoigu told Tehran not to rely on Moscow or if he promised Iran’s support for Russia,” military analyst Golts told The Daily Beast. When the American air force attacked Syria, Russia displayed two types of reaction: ignoring the attacks and threatening to “take reprisals against both the missiles and the carriers who will use them”.

If a war starts in Iran, the United States could hit Russia’s four S-300 missile systems, said Golts. “And then the key question would be whether Russia will use its S-400 and other missile systems deployed at its Khmeimim air base in Syria.”

On Tuesday, Russian leader Vladimir Putin visited Russian military bases in Syria to discuss “the fight against terrorism” with Assad. Putin talks with authoritarian leaders in the Middle East and West Asia from a position of money and power, just like Trump, but unlike Trump, Putin manages to build alliances in the region.

Earlier last week, Putin visited Istanbul, where he opened a $ 7.8 billion pipeline, TurkStream. When German Chancellor Angela Merkel went to Moscow to discuss the crisis in the assassination of Soleimani, her government spokesman said that Russia was “essential” for resolving political conflicts.

Few people say that about Trump.

