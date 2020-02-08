In the midst of irregularities, AP is unable to declare a winner in Iowa | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

By Canadian Press

February 8, 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Associated Press said on Thursday that it is unable to declare a winner of the Iowa Democratic Caucuses.

Following the release of the results of the Iowa Democratic Party late Thursday evening, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg leads Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders counted by two 2,152 state representatives. That is a margin of 0.09 percentage points.

However, there are indications that the party did not accurately reflect some of its results, including the results released at the end of Thursday that the party reported as complete. The AP’s table of party results is at 99% of the district’s reports, with data missing in one of the 1,765 districts, among others.

Furthermore, even when the efforts of the Iowa Democratic Party to complete the tabulation of the caucus results continued on Thursday, the chairman of the Democratic National Commission Tom Perez asked the Iowa Democratic Party to perform a recanvass. That is not a recount, but rather a check on the number of votes to ensure that the results have been added correctly.