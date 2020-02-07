In the midst of a global shortage, Public Health Ontario involved some hospitals that incorrectly used protective equipment

Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, provides updates on the province’s ongoing response to the corona virus.

Amid the global shortage of face masks and protective clothing, the chief physician of Ontario is concerned that some hospitals in Ontario are going too fast through special protective equipment – “and we ask why.”

The concern is in the midst of a growing international new coronavirus outbreak. So far, Ontario has confirmed three cases among people who were the epicenter of the outbreak in Wuhan, China.

Dr. David Williams said he has heard from some health care providers who wear specialized N-95 masks instead of suitable surgical masks.

N-95 masks are part of the province’s stock of personal protective equipment. They are used by health professionals to protect them against new or dangerous infectious diseases, such as coronavirus.

Williams said he doesn’t believe the practice is widespread, but any misuse of the equipment would be worrying.

Public Health Ontario has sent memos reminding healthcare institutions and medical personnel that personal protective equipment should be used “in the right way, by the right people, at the right time.”

This week, the World Health Organization warned of worldwide shortages of masks and protective equipment.

Williams said Ontario has supplies, but given the outbreak and world deficits, “you want to make sure you build capacity and use it with care.”

Although Ontario has only seen three cases – two mild – it is prepared for a broader outbreak, he said.

“We have been preparing since the SARS outbreak in 2003, when we started pandemic planning.”

Among the changes that have since taken place, he said, are a better connection between public health and health systems, a greater focus on infection control with a better infrastructure to prevent the spread of infection and training.

Williams said he is not worried about capacity in the system if Ontario has to tackle a larger outbreak, noting that of three provincial cases, only one is in hospital for a certain period of time.

Ontario may see more cases, since more than 176 Canadians evacuated from Wuhan are now being quarantined and closely monitored in CFB Trenton.

Among them we are Kai Huang from Ottawa and his mother Yi Huang. His wife Bingli Liu said they were on the American flight that brought them to Trenton after the main Canadian charter.

She said her husband texted her when they arrived in Vancouver. “I am really happy that they are here.”

Meanwhile, an Ottawa woman who was a passenger aboard a cruise ship now quarantined for Yokohama, Japan, said she remains concerned that she could have caught the corona virus on the ship. She said she plans to “limit my world” for a while on the chance that she has the virus with her.

The woman was on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship for 14 days in January. Some people stayed full for 28 days. These people have now been placed in quarantine for 14 days and 61 passengers have tested positive for the corona virus.

She said she is worried that some people with coronavirus were on the cruise at the same time.

The woman, who also visited Beijing during her trip, returned sick with cold symptoms, but was only asked if she had visited Wuhan, which she had not done.

When she called Ottawa Public Health this week, she was told that if she didn’t have a fever and felt better, she probably didn’t have a corona virus. The woman said that someone from the public health called back to check how she was doing. She said she wants to know if cruise passengers who are currently diagnosed with coronavirus were also on her cruise. If that’s the case, she said, she would ask to be tested.

An Ottawa Public Health spokesperson would not discuss individual cases, but persons who meet the definition of the case will be referred to the communicable disease program for follow-up. Sometimes other cases are followed.

“There are scenarios in which someone does not meet the case definitions where we can still perform follow-up as the situation and risk areas evolve.”

New coronavirus can cause a very mild to severe illness, including fever, cough and other upper respiratory tract infection systems, including shortness of breath. In mild cases, symptoms can be like a cold.

