In the middle of the week there is an impressive snow

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Now it starts again. This week, our meteorologists can track another winter storm system. While most winter systems were minor in impact, this could be a little more effective.

Possible radar images at 7 p.m. EST Wednesday the snow begins to fall.

From Monday morning, it looks as if the snow will move from late Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning before a snow shower event with lake effect takes place on Thursday afternoon until Friday morning.

Possible radar images on Thursday morning at 1 a.m.

Most of the Michiana region will be affected by system snow Wednesday evening through Thursday morning, with temperatures likely being cold enough to carry most of the snow. It’s a mix with rain possible further south and east.

Possible radar images at 7 p.m. EST Thursday evening.

Given the time when the snow is widespread, we would expect a good chance of school delays and / or school closings across the region on Thursday.

It will also be a tricky and dangerous commute on Thursday morning. Commuting on Friday mornings can also be affected as the snow showers with sea effects fall from Thursday to Friday.

The total snowfall of the GFS forecast model by Friday evening. This includes both system snow and lake effect snow.

So … how much snow do we talk when everything is said and done? Until Friday evening we will show you two different models and their respective snowfall sums.

The above model is the American GFS, which, along with much of Lower Michigan, has a general value of 3 to 6 inches in the northern half of Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

Some higher sums are also shown in the colors purple and pink.

The total snowfall of the European forecast model on Friday evening. This includes both system snow and lake effect snow.

The second model shown is the European one, which shows a little more snowfall. It shows how most of Michiana gets 5 to 8 inches of snow on Friday night.

By the time everything ends on late Friday, there’s pretty good agreement about healthy snow.

Since we are still a few days before the start of the event, our first thoughts about total snow are generally 3-6 “for most of us. With the lake effect some of us could see more than that.