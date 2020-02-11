In the Mexican village where children ages six are armed to fight a deadly drug cartel – The Sun.

GUN-dead children aged six leave school in Mexico to help fight malignant drug cartel thugs.

The anxious parents urge the young villagers to take up arms, and they are trained to protect their family and friends from marauding thugs who control the area nearby. This shows a terrible report.

Children walk in a single file of toys and real weapons while demonstrating newly learned military weapons training skills in Ayahualtempa, MexicoCredit: Reuters

Miguel Toribio, 11, sticks a gun from his father in his beltCredit: Reuters

The Lopez Obrador government has had difficulty managing gangs and violence, and children have to learn to defend themselves

An investigation by the Reuters news agency found that girls and boys in Ayahualtempa, Rincon de Chautla and other villages receive military weapon training to ward off cartel attacks.

16-year-old Abuner Martinez stopped attending school a year ago after his father was kidnapped, tortured and then beheaded outside the CRAC-PF territory.

“I was scared at that moment. I didn’t want to go to school, ”said Martinez, who is now carrying a shotgun and guarding a checkpoint.

Desperate villagers learn military maneuvers to protect their loved ones.

David Sanchez Luna’s mother-in-law, 56, was tortured and killed after daring to venture out of her small Mexican community, which was surrounded by drug cartels.

His troubled wife Alberta sobbed when she described that her mother’s body was full of traces of torture.

“It’s terrible what’s happening to us,” she said, wiping away the tears.

COPS OF THE COMMUNITY

After her terrible death, David had his daughters trained in weapons at the age of just seven and ten.

The corn farmer lives in the violently plagued southwestern state of Guerrero, where children are afraid to go to school, and the residents of the enclaves of 16 mountain villages are too afraid to leave their “enclave”.

Five years ago, the rugged region formed a self-defense militia to protect itself.

David told Reuters that children were also armed “to prepare to defend the family and their siblings and to defend the village.”

A young man with a hood from Tecoanapa in the Mexican state of Guerrero, who has formed his own police force, watches over a checkpoint. Credit: AFP – Getty

Guillermo Gatica, 6, is holding a toy gun as he demonstrates the newly learned skills

Reinel Toribio, 9, passes police officers in Ayahualtempa, Mexico

In Ayahualtempa, 13-year-old Alex told the Washington Post that he once hoped to become a teacher.

But now he spends his days learning a hunting rifle and joining the “Community Police” in yellow letters with other armed children wearing uniforms.

He said to reporters, “I am preparing to defend my village.”

According to the post, around 600 indigenous people live in Ayahualtempa.

Children and adults are trying to fend off raids by the powerful Los Ardillos drug cartel.

I am preparing to defend my village.

Alex, 13, Ayahualtempa

However, the attempt by villagers to offer armor training to school-age children has shocked the nation.

Her defense response hit the headlines worldwide last month after local media sent pictures of children who were only six years old and showed military maneuvers.

Elders in the mainly indigenous community near the city of Chilapa privately admit that young children are not used to fight cartel gunmen.

But they say that their move to get help from distant officials in Mexico City is driven by desperation for help.

A local police agent poses for a photo as he guards a checkpoint in Ayahualtempa, MexicoCredit: Reuters

In AlcozacanCredit: Reuters accompanies community law enforcement officers to widows on their way to apply for a pension from a government agency

45mm bullets are shown to a visiting photographer in the village of AyahualtempaCredit: Reuters

Ten musicians from the region were attacked and killed by suspected Los Ardillos cartel members last month.

Officials said their bodies were cremated when they dared to leave the territory guarded by their self-defense militia, CRAC-PF.

The victims were between 15 and 42 years old and their remains were burned beyond recognition, the BBC reports.

The heinous attack followed a series of murders last year, including a beheading that shocked 6,500 residents, Reuters added.

Parents say their children are forced to drop out of formal education as soon as they are around 12 years old because middle schools are in an area controlled by the cartel.

THOUSANDS Slaughtered

The Lopez Obrador government fought with 35,588 murders last year to get gangs and violence under control. This was the highest number since comparable records started in the 1990s.

Obrador, who took office in December 2019, has described his security strategy in the past as “hugs instead of bullets” and emphasizes tackling the root causes of violence such as poverty, youth unemployment and corruption.

Innocent people trying to make a living in Guerrero – one of Mexico’s most violent states – find themselves in the area amidst fertile poppy fields that supply the heroin trade and the supply of heroin to the United States.

The gruesome murders and siege-like circumstances to which the residents are exposed are the cause of cartel power and state failure in modern Mexico, according to Reuters.

There are around 70,000 soldiers nationwide, but police officers and troops are often overwhelmed by the cartels.

Violence – including murder – has crept out of Mexican barrios or neighborhoods and closer to tourist enclaves.

The Sun reported last year how a new generation of violent drug gangs waged a bloody war in the tourist hotspots of the Mexican Caribbean coast.

Local police meet at an intersection to buy products in an area that is believed to be controlled by members of the Los Ardillos cartel near AyahualtempaCredit: Reuters

A burned-out patrol car was inspected by the CJNG the morning after 15 officers were killed

