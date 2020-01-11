In the Mexican capital, red shoes to protest against murders of women

MEXICO CITY – Stiletto heels. Clogs. Sneakers. Small Crocs in a child’s size.

Activists placed hundreds of painted red women’s shoes on the sun-drenched central square of Mexico City on Saturday to call attention to gender-based violence in a country where an average of 10 women and girls are murdered per day and fewer than 10 percent of cases are ever resolved.

As residents and tourists walked around the square, or Zocalo – the historic, political, cultural and religious heart of the country – protesters marched to the massive front door of the National Palace in the colonial era and placed five pairs as uniformed people on the paving stone guard to.

“No one killed anymore!” They cried to the beat of a drum.

“The shoes represent absence, visualize absence,” said the 60-year-old artist Elina Chauvet, who first realized the performance-protest piece in 2009 after her sister was murdered by her husband in a case of domestic violence in the northern border town of Juarez. “The red is for the blood that has been shed, but it is also a work that speaks of love.”

The show was the last in a series of public demonstrations in recent months about violence against women, including angry anti-rape protests where protesters threw glitter and illegible monuments; thousands of women in blindfolds singing the feminist anthem “A Rapist in Your Path”, a viral phenomenon in North and South America; and more withheld marches and even knitted ins.

The common thread running through it: the inability of the authorities to solve the problem of gender-based violence in one of the most dangerous countries in the world to be women.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has been in office for just over 13 months, and related officials have pledged to make femicide and other gender-related crimes a priority. In November, the mayor of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, issued a warning of gender violence to the capital, meaning that 20 of the federal entities of Mexico have now done so. Sheinbaum said the measure would raise awareness of the problem and produce better results.

But for those at Saturday’s protest little or nothing has been seen regarding the results. There were 3,662 femicides, or gender-related murders of women, in 2018, before López Obrador took office, and the percentage continued to rise rapidly in 2019, although there are no definitive figures for the year yet.

“On the contrary, they continue to kill us,” said Elizabeth Machuca Campos, a 39-year-old craftsman and women’s rights activist from Ocoyoacac in the neighboring state of Mexico, whose sister was murdered there in 2017. She said a suspect was being held and convicted, but at the last minute the charge was changed from femicide to murder – something activists and groups like Amnesty International say it is often done by multi-level Mexican governments to condemn gender violence statistics.

Machuca brought a photo of her sister to the Zocalo and the shoes she was wearing when her body was found.

“Those pair of shoes miss their owners,” she said, fighting tears, “the women who are ours.”

The capital’s new chief prosecutor, Ernestina Godoy Ramos, acknowledged on Friday that she faces a “huge” challenge in delivering public safety for the city and promising justice in cases of femicide.

“May it be heard loud and distant: there will be no impunity in the issue of femicides,” said Olga Sánchez Cordero, López Obrador’s secretary, the same day.

Violence against women is a problem that predates the current government. In the 1990s and early 2000s, Ciudad Juarez was notorious for the unpunished murders and disappearances of hundreds of women and girls. Today, activists often point to the state of Mexico, the most populous in the country, as a flash point for femicides.

Sacrisanta Mosso Rendón wore a T-shirt with the names and photo of 17-year-old daughter Karen and 12-year-old son Erik. Karen was raped and murdered in their home in Ecatepec, State of Mexico, in 2016, she said, and Erik was also home and strangled.

Mosso, who now leads the Voices of Absence activist group, said the killer was caught but sentenced to just five years. She called for more severe penalties in the few cases of murder cases that have actually been resolved – the almost total impunity for killing women reflects a wider pattern of crimes that generally go unpunished in Mexico.

“Unfortunately, women are nowhere safe,” said Mosso. “Governments are coming, governments are going, and we are staying in the same situation because there is no progress.”

But Chauvet, the artist, said that even if concrete results are scarce so far, this and the other demonstrations that were once a taboo subject make national public concern a matter of concern.

“Although it seems that there is no immediate change, I think there is or rather that there will be,” she said

Peter Orsi, The Associated Press