In the Land of Big Tech Outposts, a Push for More Housing

John Elberling likes to play the long game. In 1986, at the age of 40, he insisted on a vote to curb office development in San Francisco, to protect the character of the city from rogue developers. The voters approved it, but it didn’t matter much, because it turned out that the city didn’t need so many large offices. That is so far.

Three decades later, San Francisco is finally feeling the intended pinch – thanks to a recent influx of technology.

That trigger is not something that Elberling, head of the affordable non-profit Todco for housing, had predicted in the pre-web era. But from his office in SoMa, a few blocks from the sparkling new towers occupied by Facebook and Salesforce, Elberling has had a front seat for the effects of a flood of jobs with few suitable homes.

So now he is turning the knife. Next month, at the insistence of Elberling, San Franciscans will vote on whether they should tie the office roof, currently just under a million square meters of new construction, to the city’s ability to build affordable housing. That should make a big dent. Over the past decade, the city has produced only a third of its affordable housing target, which is regularly determined by the state. If that trend continues, Elberling’s plan would allow San Francisco to build only a third of the current office cap.

Elberling sees it as a simple formula: the city either builds more affordable houses, or relieves housing pressure by offering less space at the ping-pong tables and employees’ desks.

Critics say the measure, called Prop E, can have the opposite effect. A conflicting offer would increase the office rent and ensure that only Google and Facebook can afford it. All others, from startups to non-profit organizations, are priced. The proposal also does not address the root causes that limit affordable housing, from extraordinary construction costs to baroque planning procedures and opposition in the neighborhood. It also doesn’t offer what almost everyone, including Elberling, says that the affordable housing pipeline needs the most: more financing.

Elberling, however, is convinced that more pressure on office growth will help to build more homes. “Politically, it will somehow put more pressure on the city to finance more affordable housing,” he says. “The situation is getting worse at least more slowly. We do damage limitation here. “

“Politically, it will somehow put more pressure on the city to finance more affordable housing.”

John Elberling, supporter of Measure E

That message is likely to be a strong sale among voters in San Francisco, where there is enough appetite to make homes more affordable – somehow. Despite the wide recognition of the problem, little progress has been made so far. Google, Facebook and Apple, after long throwing away with responsibility for the crisis, have each announced billion-dollar plans to invest in homes throughout the region. But that’s a drop in the bucket when the average cost to build an affordable unit is nearly $ 400,000 in San Francisco, according to the US Government Accountability Office. It is unlikely that the funds will compensate for the growth of the Bay Area jobs of those companies. Last week, SB 50 failed, an attempt to remove barriers to housing in high-transit zones throughout the state, including much of San Francisco, in the California Senate.

In the 1980s, when the San Francisco voters passed the original limit, the situation was different – less about housing concerns and more about conservation, as Elberling recalls. Activists warned that without exception the picturesque Victorian houses of San Francisco and the Gold Rush brothels would be torn out to make way for the headquarters of banks and insurance companies. In the end, those fears were largely unfounded. While the cities were struggling everywhere, older companies stopped increasing their footprint. The technology companies that caught up with them instead opted for vast suburban campuses relying on shuttle buses and parking lots.

That is why the cap was not relevant for decades, until recently. Over the past decade, companies such as Facebook, Google and Salesforce, who want to be closer to their employees, have rushed to downtown office space. The vacancy rate is now around 5 percent and large projects are rented out well before delivery, says Robert Sammons, research director at Cushman & Wakefield. “We need the extra office space,” he says. “It’s incredibly tight. Rents are at record levels and continue to rise.”

.