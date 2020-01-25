In the Internet era, public libraries are more important than ever

In 2018, Forbes sent Twitter in anger with a now retracted column. His big idea: Amazon should replace libraries because it delivered “something better”. The world’s Kindles, Netflixes, and Starbucks have made libraries obsolete, the author suggested; Monetizing libraries would not only save taxpayers’ money, but also strengthen Amazon’s shareholder value.

Librarians and activists are fighting hard against this idea. In fact, they explain why libraries are even more important in a world redefined by companies like Amazon. They offer free access to the Internet and courses on basic computer skills, data literacy and much more – all taking user privacy into account.

“Compared to a company like Google that monetizes your search for information, everyone you interact with in a public library has a similar ethical and value-based framework in terms of data protection, equal access to information, the free marketplace for ideas and is ready to die on this hill, ”said Jeff Lambert, deputy director of digital inclusion at the Queens Public Library. “As these companies get bigger and more pervasive and data becomes an increasingly processed and valuable asset, there is a lot of public awareness work.”

As a librarian in the country’s most diverse county, Lambert has overseen, among other things, the Queensbridge Tech Lab, an open classroom, and a computer room located in the country’s largest public housing project. There he coordinates courses on basic computer skills and skills that promote upward mobility, such as data analysis, coding and app development.

Young customers test the virtual reality glasses in the Queensbridge Tech Lab.

Image: Kaven vohra via Queens Public Library

For 64-year-old Marie Solange Baptiste, a long-time library patron and Queens resident who immigrated from Haiti in 1994, the Tech Lab was a resource that helped her master Adobe Creative Cloud, learn web development, and digital resumes for to create applications. Now she is taking an entrepreneurship course to work on owning a French-style bakery – a dream of hers since she was 13.

“It’s not just about books, it’s about the education we get from the library, about technology, about entrepreneurship.”

“Years ago when I went to the library, I felt that it was all about books. But there is something new that has turned libraries into this small university. It is a mini university,” said Baptiste. “It’s not just about books, it’s about the education we get from the library, about technology, about entrepreneurship – they’re all wonderful things we can do, and most importantly, we don’t pay for them.”

Lambert also led classes that went through New York’s open data system ahead of the country’s first online census in 2020. In a district where one in four households does not have Internet access, this is not an easy task.

“One of our most notable strengths is reach and penetration into hard-to-reach communities,” said Lambert. “You can provide access to the Internet. However, if you don’t equip it with digital reading and writing programs to support access and acceptance, you’ve only completed part of a puzzle. “

Lambert said that this type of digital and data literacy enables the public to put social and political grievances into practice. For example, take data from 311, a government hotline for non-emergency complaints.

“(Think of) problematic landlords. You know you have no heating and no water, but once you see it on the genset, it is something that could be implemented on tenant rights issues, ”said Lambert. “Data literacy is civic competence. It enables you to hold your elected officials accountable and to claim the funds you owe them. “

“Data literacy is civic literacy.”

For Alison Macrina, this civic competence means that she can not only access data, but also privately and securely. Macrina became a technical librarian outside of Boston after watching the American Librarian Association’s skepticism about the PATRIOT Act, an extensive government surveillance program after September 11.

As a librarian, she witnessed firsthand the increasing surveillance and militarization of the police in her community after the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. Edward Snowden was unveiled shortly thereafter. In response, Macrina began sowing seeds for the Library Freedom Institute, a project that creates and trains cohorts of librarians as privacy advocates. (“Librarians are bad,” Snowden wrote in a tweet about the project.)

Macrina said the six-month program addresses privacy basics such as password security, identity theft, fraud, and fraud – cyber crimes that the FBI has been committed against since 2014. She added that the institute is also discussing the impact of companies like Google, Facebook and Amazon that keep using user data to grow their business.

“I’m connecting the macro level of things to the way we use the Internet,” said Macrina. “The kind of people who visit libraries are the ones who are more likely to be under surveillance.”

The people most likely to see public libraries as community anchors and internet access points – Blacks, Hispanic Americans, and lower-income households are the same individuals most affected by surveillance technologies such as the Amazon Ring and Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

“What should we do about it?” Macrina said. “How can we take back some of our strength?”

She is not sure what the future holds for public libraries. She already sees that institutions “take away” resources from libraries because they offer “no added value” in a capitalist system. She believes that if librarians do not expand their commitment to intellectual freedom outside the library walls, they will cease to exist

Still, she sees silver streaks. Millennials use public libraries most often and are most likely to view public libraries as a source of trusted information. And while Donald Trump proposed in his 2020 budget to delete the Institute of Museum and Library Services, an independent government agency that funds programs like the Queensbridge Tech Lab, Congress instead approved a $ 10 million increase in funding.

“All of these things, in my view, serve the greater purpose of changing cultural expectations,” said Macrina. “I know that sounds very high, but we’ve done it before, haven’t we? Someone has to start with it and make it the norm. The point is that we all have this ability to offer something different. ”