On New Years Eve, just hours after Post Malone made his debut on a giant face tattoo of a glove and a plague, TMZ released a video of the rapper chatting with their cameraman on a New York street. As Post answers questions about his ink (“It’s a giant spiked ball on a chain. It’s pretty brutal.”), He is flanked by three thick men in black. At first glance, they look like standard bodyguards, the sturdy and stoic keep it moving. Indeed they are, but they are also members of the Force Protection Agency, a paramilitary squadron of former Navy Seals, former cops and current service members who call themselves, ironically, “The Secret Service of Hollywood “.

The Force Protection Agency was founded in 2017 by Russell Stuart, a former California State Guard officer who became a security specialist who says he saw a hole in the protection of celebrities. Musicians and celebrities randomly hired friends, club bouncers and fat guys to keep fans at bay. Child’s play. They needed a militia.

“Most of our guys are ex-servicemen, most are ex-cops. Some are in fact still military and current cops. It would be a very small handful of people who really only come from the security world, which means they were a nightclub bouncer or something, “says Stuart. “This is part of the superior service we provide. We try to stand out from the rest.”

During small bites at the Montage rooftop restaurant in Beverly Hills, Stuart explained that, contrary to popular perception, the name is not a tribute to the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, the enforcement agency laws dedicated to protecting the Department of Defense from terrorism, chemical warfare, and explosive threats – although their company logo doesn’t do much to defend it.

The image, sporting Stuart’s hat, bears a striking resemblance to the Pentagon Force Protection Agency seal, but in a way more Hollywood, like something a comic book keeper could wear in a Pixar movie: a circle navy blue speckled with white stars and a bald eagle, wings spread. On the outer edge, where you can normally see “Pentagon Force Protection Agency. Semper Vigilans ”, it reads as follows:“ Force Protection Agency. Defend. Impose. Help.”

Instead, Stuart said, the nickname comes from the official term “force protection,” or FP – the Department of Defense expression, defined in the DOD Dictionary of Military and Associated Terms as “preventive measures taken for mitigate hostile actions against Ministry of Defense personnel (to include family members), resources, facilities and essential information. The phrase was coined with the idea of ​​force protection in 1983 after two truck bombs hit buildings in Beirut, killing more than 300 people – most of them French and American soldiers on a peacekeeping mission during the Lebanese civil war. After that, the DoD put in place force protection throughout its operation to guarantee the protection of the soldiers themselves. Stuart’s company nods, but instead of soldiers, they are Foo Fighters.

After working in security for two decades, Stuart had a list of connections in the entertainment world and started with several renowned clients: Foo Fighters, Linkin Park and Jennifer Lopez. Over the past three years, the business has grown, opening new locations in New York, Florida and Wyoming. The reasons for the expansion were obvious – New York, to be the center of the world; Miami, for its nightlife and rap scene; and Wyoming, well, that part is apparently top secret. The non-governmental agency was starting real government work, and Stuart couldn’t comment.

“Some customers want someone to go out with them when they have an event, a red carpet. Some people, like Post Malone, it’s a global thing, ”suggests Stuart. “We have people with him every day. I can’t say how many (the guys are with him). More than one, less than 10. We are constantly monitoring threats, which is very real – threats to their lives, threats to come and harming them in some way. I won’t mention who has (had threats) but I just left a lunch with the FBI, on my way here, about a threat against someone. Someone you have heard of. “

The Force Protection Agency is now working with Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Diddy, Linkin Park, Kelly Clarkson and their biggest client, Post Malone. In total, they have 50 active customers, 65 people on the payroll – most of whom have decades of combat, military, or law enforcement experience – and a fleet of drones.

A big difference between FPA and a normal bodyguard, said Stuart, beyond the vibrations of White House Down, is being prepared. When APF officers are hired to cover an event, they go there in advance, assess potential “risk factors” and plan accordingly. “In the world of protective services, it’s not just a matter of threats, it’s a matter of planning,” he says. “Planning, I think, is what really sets us apart.”

Stuart declined to comment on the frequency with which his customers receive threats or the types of risk factors that a person like Post Malone might face, but given that the man is literally a NRA card holder member and would be owning his own tank, the possibilities could be greater than what I attribute to him (representatives of Post Malone did not respond to requests for comment on the FPA or its tank). For this type of strategy, he says, you need something more than an internet keeper license. This is why they are paid dearly – which, although he has refused to specify the exact costs of their services, can amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.

