In the fight of the Feds against Huawei

In 2014, the Ministry of Justice sued five Chinese hackers in a first case for stealing intellectual property from American companies. The hackers were also members of the People’s Liberation Army, but their employer was not important; theft was theft. The rule of law, the Obama administration argued at the time, was not negotiable. In the following years, economic espionage costs against Chinese companies and hackers became anything but routine.

However, President Trump almost immediately indicated that Meng’s case could be treated differently and that the independence of the judicial process should be negotiated. Just a few days after her arrest, Trump suggested to Reuters in an interview with Oval Office that he might be willing to intervene on behalf of Meng in exchange for better trading conditions. “What is good for this country, I will do – if I think it is good for what will certainly be the biggest trade deal ever,” he said, “I would certainly intervene.”

Trump’s comments left both prosecutors and Huawei managers fuming. Huawei leaders, who told me that they had long respected the sacred place of the rule of law in the American system and wanted China to model it, now wondered how sacred it really was.

China’s retaliation for the arrest of Meng was meanwhile quick and focused: two Canadians in China were taken into custody and one, who was already in custody, was sentenced to a day sentencing his previous prison sentence to the death penalty. (The Chinese government denies that these events were related to Meng’s arrest.) US companies have reconsidered sending their employees on a trip to China. A director of Koch Industries was confronted with several days of interrogation until the US Department of Foreign Affairs assured his departure.

The Trump administration insisted on a broader case against Huawei outside the courtroom. From corporate boardrooms to foreign capitals, it argued that 5G was too important to surrender to a foreign opponent, and despite its protests of respectability, Huawei had a history of evading US law and helping some of the worst regimes in the world.

These attacks caused Huawei to become confused. It hurried to hire public relations talent – reporters approached by the company to join the PR store said the company dangled salaries of $ 200,000 – and retained Jones Day and Squire Patton law firms Boggs. The company pulled out paid advertorials from The New York Times and other publications.

Private and public complained that the managers were being held to a double standard. They pointed out that American telecom companies had cooperated with American intelligence services. American agencies had even put technology companies under pressure to weaken key technological standards, such as encryption, for their own espionage purposes. “PRISM, PRISM, on the wall, who is the most reliable of them all?” Said Guo Ping, the rotating chair of Huawei, the Mobile World Congress in February, referring to the code name of one of the large-scale surveillance programs of the National Security Agency. “If you don’t understand that question, you can ask Edward Snowden.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spent much of the winter and spring warning Western allies to avoid Huawei’s products. He told Germany that if the US could provide Huawei with its 5G network, the US would consider limiting their long-standing intelligence-sharing agreement with the major European ally. Similar warnings went to Poland.

Then the US dropped an anvil on Huawei in May. American companies should not be allowed to do business with Chinese telecom; the name has been added to what is known as the ‘entity list’, a selection of international personae non gratae compiled by the Commerce Department. The list is usually reserved for criminals, obscure holdings and suspect banks that finance such things as terrorism or drug trafficking. No company as prominent as Huawei had ever landed there.

