In the fight against climate change, new Canadian companies are sucking CO2 out of the atmosphere

Somewhere in West Texas, in the middle of one of the continent's most productive oil fields, a Canadian company is building a facility that it hopes will eventually suck a million tons of carbon out of the air that is pumped out of the ground all around.

Carbon Engineering's groundbreaking facility is one of many projects that aim to help combat climate change by turning its main drive – carbon dioxide – into a useful product that can be profitably removed from the atmosphere.

"We are reducing CO2 emissions," CEO Steve Oldham said in a recent interview.

People in laboratories and boardrooms around the world are increasingly realizing that more needs to be done than reducing emissions to keep the world viable. Considerable amounts of carbon that are already in the atmosphere must be removed.

In a 2017 report in the journal Nature Climate Change it was calculated that between 120 and 160 billion tons of CO2 had to be sucked in from the air and stored underground to stabilize climate change at two degrees Celsius. This is in addition to the emission reductions under the Paris Agreement.

That would cost a lot of money. This is why, according to energy economist Mark Jaccard, companies like carbon engineering are so important. The use of CO2 to produce marketable products will help finance the massive expansion of CO2 removal and permanent underground injection technology.

Why Arctic Climate Change Affects Us All

"You need to figure out a product that you can make until humanity is ready to use it for the real reason, namely capture and bury carbon," said Jaccard of the University of British Columbia.

Carbon Engineering is already extracting CO2 from the air and converting it to fuel in its pilot plant in Squamish, BC. In Halifax, CarbonCure Technologies injects CO2 into concrete.

Many companies are already injecting CO2 underground to bring more oil to the surface – which, if done correctly, can result in carbon-negative oil. Other companies use the gas to manufacture useful chemicals, carbon nanotubes, or plastics.

"There are a number of technologies that we want to continue developing," said Wes Jickling of the Canadian Oilsands Innovation Alliance. The group is supporting the implementation of the Carbon XPrize, a $ 20 million award for the best conversion of CO2 into a salable product.

The market for such products is estimated at $ 1 trillion a year.

The question is whether this is a price sufficient to drive innovation and design so quickly that CO2 reduction begins in the atmosphere before global temperatures rise above 1.5 degrees. This is little more than a decade, according to the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

The technology known as sequestration for burying carbon underground is well known and is used at large sites in Alberta and Saskatchewan. In 2018, however, the British Royal Society determined that the pace of building such facilities would need to be accelerated at least 100 times to meet the United Nations' climate goal.

The greatest climate stories of the decade

The production of products from CO2 also creates what is known in climate circles as moral hazard. If we can suck the gas out of the air, then why emit less of it?

We can't rely on a magic bullet to save ourselves, said Jason Switzer, director of the Alberta Clean Technology Industry Alliance.

"There is no question that we cannot put off difficult decisions," he said. "We have to make difficult decisions."

The world needs to emit much less carbon and get much of what is already there, Jaccard said. Building an industry based on removing them from the air is the best way to develop inexpensive and efficient methods.

"People need to figure out how to get enough support for these technologies that they know we will need."

© 2019 The Canadian Press

