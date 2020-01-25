A regional head of the Trump-Iowa campaign died in his apartment on Thursday evening and, according to sources, was found with knowledge of the situation on Friday morning.

The death of James Xing, 29, who was found at his home in Marion, Iowa, shows no suspicion of foul play, reports CBS News. He had worked in the Cedar Rapids area.

“We tragically lost a member of our team last night,” Ronna McDaniel, chairman of the Republican National Committee, told CBS News in a statement. “James is in our hearts, minds and prayers as we mourn those who are suffering today.”

According to Xing’s Twitter feed, he had previously worked with the Trump campaign in Nevada. One of the posts shows him at a campaign event in Las Vegas.

His LinkedIn page says he moved to Iowa in October after four months working in Las Vegas and graduated with honors from the University of California Berkeley in 2013. He is survived by his parents.

A spokesman for the Marion Police Department said that no information is currently being released on the case.

