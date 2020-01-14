In the Casper Ice Arena, the ice facility is in danger of failure, the city is looking for replacement dollars

(Casper Ice Arena, Facebook)

CASPER, Wyo. – According to the city, the Casper Ice Arena ice system is about to fail.

The city has asked for offers to replace the ice rink three times. The last bid received three bids, the lowest of which was approximately $ 2.45 million.

However, the city has only $ 1.16 million available for the replacement project. When they received an estimate for the project, they said it would cost about $ 1.5 million.

During the working session on Tuesday, January 14, the city council discussed how the renewal of the ice rink can be advanced. The city council said they are likely to support the use of the “Perpetual Care Fund” dollar and will proceed with the lowest bid received.

You must officially vote during a regular council meeting for this decision to be official.

City Councilor Steve Cathey said he wanted to make sure there was some kind of repayment program when using Perpetual Care Fund dollars.

Vice Mayor Khrystyn Lutz said she would like to hear a detailed report from the city’s accounting officers on the use of this fund before approving the use of these dollars.

City manager Carter Napier said the city’s employees would be able to provide answers on how using this fund would affect the city’s budgetary outlook.

According to Tim Cortez, director of Casper Parks and Recreation, the city’s employees have found that the commercial refrigeration market has become “monopolistic”, which has led to higher offers for the city.

Recent tenders include reusing the ice cooler currently in the Casper Events Center. The project would also include building an ice rink building and installing the ice system.

Cortez added in the note that this cooler at the Casper Events Center “was badly damaged in a water leak last year.”

The insurance covers the damage to this system. “However, there may be unknowns that still need to be realized,” the memo says.

The current ice cream factory in the Casper Ice Arena is 35 years old, the city says it is about 5-10 years after its life cycle.

“After reading the memo, you have probably noticed that it is not one of those projects for which there are many good answers,” City Manager Carter Napier told the city council.

The Cortez memo states that further delays in the exchange could affect programming in the Casper Ice Arena next fall.

Mayor Steve Freel said that if something is not done, the next hockey season or other activities may be canceled.

The current ice system also uses R-22 Freon to operate.

“If more freon is needed in the system, we will exceed the allowable level of the environmental protection agency,” added the memo.

Freel said he didn’t think the best option was to put more money into repairing the existing system.

Cortez said during the working session that the current ice facility often has leaks.

“If we want to do it, an immediate infusion of money is required,” Cortez says of the replacement project.

He added that the project is expected to be completed by November 1, 2020 to avoid program interruptions.

While the city council is likely to approve the Perpetual Care Fund dollar to move forward, Cortez outlined other possible options the city council should consider:

City Councilor Bob Hopkins said he thought the City Council should “bite the bullet” and come up with the additional funds needed.

Most of the council members were displeased that they were in this situation, but said that the completion of the replacement project was also important.

