In the case of a Utah boy accused of killing 4 people and injuring 1, details have been released

Information has been released on the arrest of a Utah youth accused of killing one adult and three youths and injuring another adult.

A written press release from Jacob Enslen, chief of police at Grantsville, Utah, said police officers from Grantsville responded to a report of possible deceased people. At the time of the report, the dispatch informed officers that another victim and the gunman were on their way to a local hospital.

A young man was detained in the hospital. Police say the suspect surrendered peacefully and refused to speak to detectives.

On Monday, officials from Grantsville announced that the suspect was on trial in a juvenile detention center, including four cases of serious murder, one attempted murder, and several cases of firearms.

The police refused to disclose the youth’s identity.

The victims identified themselves as five members of the same family.

A 50-year-old male victim was released from the hospital.

The deceased were identified as Consuelo Alejandra Haynie [53]. Alexis Haynie, 15 years old; Matthew Haynie, 14 years old; and Maylan Haynie, 12 years old.

Police say the case is still under investigation but has not released any further details.

