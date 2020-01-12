In the Canadian fortress where Prince Harry lived, Meghan Markle planned the Megxit

Meghan’s bunkers are as luxurious as they can be.

Of course there is a ready-to-fight stone revolver in the Vancouver villa, where the Duchess will wait for the tense Megxit negotiations over the pond this week.

The villa was built of gray boulders and surrounded by evergreen plants, a crystal blue bay, and a new six-foot security fence. It was a perfect fortress to plan an abdication – just like Meghan and Prince Harry during a six-week Christmas vacation there with Baby Archie.

The property is called “Mille Fleurs” and is now the perfect haven for Meghan when Prince Harry meets his confused royal family in the UK on Monday.

The peace talks take place on Queen Sandringham Estate. Meghan is expected to join the UK press’s “Sandringham Summit” – but by phone.

It will be the first family gathering since the couple’s bombing last week that is intended to step down as “high-ranking” royals, become financially independent, and spread their time between the UK and “North America”.

The summit agenda is long and usually involves money and duty, as the Sunday Times of London revealed.

Discussions include how much “official” royal work the two will continue to do on behalf of the family in the UK and abroad.

They will decide whether the two of them will keep their “HRH” titles, the Times said.

The two have so far stuck to the potentially marketable titles and even signed last week’s announcement as “Your Royal Highnesses, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex”.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex with Baby Archie.WireImage

They will also discuss how much money they can expect from the Queen and Harry’s father, Prince Charles, who is said to fund 95 percent of the couple’s expenses, with taxpayers covering the remaining 5 percent.

They will also discuss what commercial deals the couple could possibly make, the Sunday Times reported.

Then there is security. Will the expensive armed guards currently guarding the couple and their eight-month-old son be kept at their current level? Are they downgraded to cheaper officers who only have tasers?

Whatever is decided, it is better to be quick. The queen, 93, has laid her reasonably shod foot and asked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to close a Megxit deal with the palace within 72 hours, that is, by Tuesday, the British Sun reported.

Prince Harry won’t go until they do, the newspaper reported.

Meanwhile, Meghan doesn’t have a plane ticket back to London – she was on a budget of $ 175 to fly back to Canada and the baby after spending three days with Harry in the UK last week to fool the paparazzi, which I would have expected to be on a private jet, the Daily Mail reported.

She has no royal duties and even flew her dogs to Canada.

It is unclear whether she can get British citizenship at all, a process that requires a strict three-year stay. Meghan has buried itself on the North American side.

In the picturesque manor house, in the flickering glow of chandeliers and blazing fireplaces, she and her prince tore open the royal rule book and hatched “Megxit” – a move that turned the monarchy upside down and aroused public anger and the Royal family.

The Sussexes had declined the mandatory family vacation in December in Sandringham to partner with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland and a coterie of the Duchess’ old friends – including actress Abigail Spencer and fashion stylist Jessica Mulroney, the daughter in Sandringham of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney ,

Canada had already become the Duchess’ adopted home when she shot seven seasons of the cable drama “Suits” in Toronto.

So she turned to her childhood friend, actress Katharine McPhee, whose husband, music producer David Foster, merged the Royals with Mille Fleurs, who allegedly belongs to a Russian billionaire.

The 10,000-square-foot house with a game room, media room, and pizza oven would form a cozy base camp, while Meghan [38] and Harry [35] made their decision to become a villain.

Preliminary reports from palace sources had revealed that the queen was angry that the Sussexes made their announcement despite their express instruction to wait until a thorough plan has been ironed out.

Charles and Prince William are reported to have been “incandescent with rage”.

However, it is reported that Charles is concerned that Harry continues to struggle with the mental health problems caused by the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997.

And William is desperate for the broken bond with his brother, the Sunday Times of London reported.

“I’ve put my arm around my brother all my life and I can’t anymore. We’re separate units,” he told a friend.

If the British do what they want, there will be a hard megaxit – 54 percent of those interviewed in a Daily Mail poll said the couple should be freed from their royal titles.

Nearly 80 percent say the couple should not be supported by the Royals or taxpayers who pay the remaining 5 percent – Charles is said to fund 95 percent of the couple’s expenses.

But Meghan and her prince will never be poor. According to Business Insider, both are solid millionaires in their own right.

Harry’s $ 25 million personal fortune consists of a legacy from Diana and an annual allowance from his father. Meghan, who saved $ 40,000 a episode while filming “Suits,” is worth about $ 5 million.

Nevertheless, the two have signaled that they want to start earning.

Meghan MarklePOOL / AFP via Getty

Meghan started putting her toes back on an acting career before going on vacation in Canada and recorded an unknown voice-over role for Disney.

Royals cannot accept payments, which is why Disney instead made a donation to a couple’s pet charity, Elephants Without Borders.

The story of Sarah, the Duchess of York, is a warning story, said Patrick Jephson, the former chief of staff of Princess Diana.

Sarah Ferguson, a k a Fergie, committed a murder in the United States after her dramatic divorce in 1996 from Prince Andrew in the United States, in which she retained the right to call herself “Duchess”.

She was the face of Weight Watchers, endorsed Avon and Wedgewood, and gave her name to a number of books. But after money shortages and apparently without scandal, it becomes a joke.

Jephson said, “There is a blurred line between celebrities and kings, and royal people cross them at their own risk.”

In the meantime, they have already labeled a number of products – including clothing, stationery and possibly their own magazine – with the “Sussex Royal” brand.

When Harry and Meghan are ready to give up their royal titles once and for all, heaven is the limit on their earning potential.

British branding expert Mark Borkowski told The Post that anyone can expect to earn at least half a million dollars per lecture and that he can sign a production contract with a branch like Netflix or Apple for his own documentation channel.

“With the kind of work that Meghan and Harry want to do, they have to be free of palace protocols and politics,” he said. “You can’t speak properly when the palace breathes down your throat.”

Jephson told The Post Meghan and Harry that they had worked hard to “maintain a growing US network of friends and advisors.”

The couple are said to be led by Barack and Michelle Obama, who have signed their own multi-million dollar manufacturing contract with Netflix.

They were also advised by other U.S. rulers, including Hillary Clinton, who recently visited Harry and Meghan’s Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Castle property, which was being renovated for tax purposes for $ 3.1 million.

Harry is equally responsible for this week’s announcement, an insider told The Post, although the blame was on his wife.

“You made this decision together. It wasn’t Meghan’s decision for either, ”added the insider. “She was disparaged for the tiniest of actions – from avocado toast to her cover of British Vogue” Changemakers “. Show me someone who can take it.

“Harry is a man who loves his wife, child, and family who found them together. These are two people who want a fresh start.”

Additional reporting by Sara Dorn, Jon Levine and Laura Italiano.