The guards of the end of the world clock on Thursday postponed the symbolic countdown to the global catastrophe to the point exactly after midnight in its 73-year history and cited the “existential danger” posed by nuclear war and climate change.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, which was founded after the creation of the atomic bomb in World War II and focuses on the greatest threats to human survival, said to move the clock from two minutes to midnight to 100 seconds to midnight – one Time span of 20 seconds. second lead.

The decision was made by the group’s Science and Security Committee in consultation with the Sponsors Committee, which includes 13 Nobel Prize winners.

In a statement accompanying the watch’s progress, the organization said that nuclear and climatic hazards “are exacerbated by a threat multiplier and a cyber-enabled information war that undermines society’s responsiveness.”

“The international security situation is threatening, not only because these threats exist, but also because the heads of state and government have agreed to manage the international political infrastructure,” it said.

Rachel Bronson, President and CEO of the Nuclear Scientists Bulletin, said: “We are now expressing how close the world of disaster is in seconds, not hours or minutes.”

“We are now facing a real emergency – an absolutely unacceptable state of the world that eliminates any errors or delays,” she said.

Former California governor Jerry Brown, the Bulletin’s executive chairman, warned that “dangerous superpower rivalry and hostility increases the likelihood of a nuclear error.”

“Climate change only exacerbates the crisis,” he said. “If there is ever a time to wake up, it is now.”

The doomsday clock didn’t move in 2019, but in 2018 it went 30 seconds from 2½ minutes before midnight to two minutes before midnight.

When the symbolic clock moved on Thursday, the bulletin experts came to former Irish President Mary Robinson, who is now The Elders, one of Nelson Mandela and ex-U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, now Vice Chairman of the Elders.

Ban said that the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris 2015 climate deal and the nuclear deal with Iran has stalled nuclear disarmament talks and divisions in the United States Security Council.

Robinson urged the world’s leaders to join forces as a team “to withdraw humanity from the margins”.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.