In the 4th grade, the N. H. Primary try without teaching politics

All eyes are now on primary education in New Hampshire and some primary school teachers are trying to explain the process to students without getting caught up in party politics. This year they have help from a new curriculum for social studies, designed by the New Hampshire Historical Society.

Allison Carlson, 9, counts the days that Tulsi Gabbard campaigned in New Hampshire last month. As soon as she turns 24, Allison says that Gabbard is definitely “not lazy”.

“She wants people to vote for her, so there is more chance for her to become president.”

This whole idea of ​​campaigning is fairly new to Alison and most of her classmates; they were in kindergarten the last time this happened, and they just started primary school a few days ago.

To discuss the basic principles, their teacher Sue Laskowsky gathers her class in a circle and asks them to imagine that they are candidates trying to convince voters.

“What do you do to let them know what your ideas are?”

“You can do retail policy!” Several children are screaming at the same time.

“Tell me a bit more about retail policy.”

Three hands shoot up.

“Let’s start with Joe.”

Joseph Carroll, with a Spider-Man sweater, explains that it is about meeting people in person and answering voters’ questions.

“People who ask them try to see if they really lie or not,” Kaleigh Griffin adds.

Then Jack Goodridge reads and explains that voters here “put information under pressure” for the rest of the country.

“Yes, we are actually finding out what they believe in and what their plans are when they become president,” says Laskowsky. “So we have a pretty big job here in New Hampshire, right?”

New Hampshire politicians attach great importance to that ‘big job’ and they are working hard to protect it. But until now, teachers didn’t have much material to explain all this. The new curriculum, called “Moose on the Loose”, is aimed at fourth graders, because that is when public school students study New Hampshire.

Elizabeth Dubrulle, Director of Education and Programs at the New Hampshire Historical Society, helped the team that created the curriculum, as part of a multi-year, $ 1 million effort to develop free materials for social studies and training for primary school teachers in the whole state.

“We really thought kids should know: what’s the most important thing in New Hampshire, why is it important, what’s unique about it, what does New Hampshire do that other states don’t have?” She says.

Many teachers are nervous about delving into the subject.

“They themselves are probably not very familiar with the New Hampshire primary – I don’t think many adults are,” says Dubrulle.

Others are afraid to teach every subject that could become a party. Some teachers have seen sham elections lead to bullying and hurt feelings; others have been accused of sending students to their own political beliefs. So the lesson plans in the primary unit “Moose on the Loose” focus less on candidates, and more on the history and cherished traditions of the primary.

In one exercise, called the “dinner dash,” students armed with New Hampshire rulers, markers, and maps fanned out to choose three dinners they would visit if they campaigned.

The Puritan Backroom gets a lot of fun.

“We chose the back room in Manchester because it is very large and you can talk to many people,” says Joe with his partner Devon Miles.

The couple must now measure the distance between their dinners in Manchester and Concord and convert that distance from inches to miles. This mathematical component is intentional. Social studies are given much less time at school than in the past, partly because students are not tested for them.

So, the logic is, the more subjects tested such as mathematics and linguistics are included in this curriculum, the more teachers will use it. And Laskowsky says that rolling out in a primary year makes it more exciting.

Students say they see campaign ads on TV and social media every day – now they have a way to put this in context. And only a few days after class, the primary gears turn.

Laskowsky says that students recently told her that university campuses are a great place to do “retail politics.”

“I said yes, that is a great place to vote, and you will be new voters in two more elections! And they said, “What?” She laughs.

And at the end of this primary unit, Laskowsky plans to raise a big, controversial question: is it fair that New Hampshire may vote first? She says she believes it personally, but in her classroom it is up to the students to decide.

This story is a production of the New England News Collaborative and was originally published by New Hampshire Public Radio.