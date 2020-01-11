In TASBot's secret, probably legal, attempt to control the Nintendo Switch

Loading...

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lCGKqvMORRE (/ embed)

A sneak peek of the Super Mario Maker 2 gameplay that TASBot will demonstrate live this weekend on Nintendo Switch hardware and software

For years, the TASBot team has proven time and time again that tool-based speed runs – which can offer superhuman input speeds that are supported by frame-by-frame emulator recordings – can also work on unchanged console hardware. So far, however, TASBot’s efforts have focused on defunct retro consoles from the Atari 2600 to the Gamecube and Nintendo DS.

This weekend, TASBot will finally bring its talents into the modern gaming era and present the Super Mario Maker 2 gameplay at expert level on a real switch during the live stream Awesome Games Done Quick Speed ​​Running Marathons. And this time, the TASBot team is trying to ensure that no one else can copy their method – hopefully to avoid Nintendo’s potential legal trouble.

flip the switch

Efforts to give control of a switch game to a Linux computer started in 2018 when the TASBot team tried to partner with the AbleGamers charity. Their goal was to create an Arduino interface that could be used to re-map inputs (and recorded input macros) from each controller into input signals for each console interface.

While AbleGamers’ efforts ultimately came to a standstill, this resulted in a general Linux-to-switch controller interface that was released on GitHub. At the same time, other efforts such as CommunityController’s “Twitch plays Nintendo Switch” used similar concepts to let a Twitch chat room take control of Live Switch gameplay (the “Twitch Plays Pokemon” phenomenon of 2014).

While these types of efforts were fun with random crafting, they lacked the frame precision needed to successfully play a previously recorded, tool-assisted Speedrun. “We saw massive inconsistencies,” said TASBot maintainer Allan “dwangoAC” Cecil zu Ars about the TASBot tests on the switch in 2018. “The accuracy of the playback devices was impossible … TASBot is a player piano – he plays a predefined sequence of keystrokes – but if he doesn’t know when to send those button presses, it will never work. “

A version of TASBot from 2016 shows its new NES control display

P4plus2 leads TASBot 2016 through the AGDQ hallway to its big show.

TASBot circa 2019 is available in the GDQ practice room

A visualization of the setup, with which TASBot can pump arbitrary video through a SNES and stream audio through a NES. Brian Mulligan

TASBot is located next to MASHBot, which can tap a pen on a Nintendo DS screen.

Last minute adjustments before TASBot AGDQ performance 2019.

Until 2019, several TASBot team members worked in parallel to solve this apparently unsolvable problem with switch timing. One branch of the effort even tried to insert a “shim level” into a hacked switch console to match external input timing with in-game timing, but “we didn’t get far because it was against ours Ethos was to modify the console, “said Cecil.

At the same time, TASBot team member KNfLrPn “used the semi-working system to test (Super Mario Maker 2) technology for others (efforts),” they recently told Ars. “In the meantime, I kept trying different things and finally found a combination of several parts that worked together (to fix the timing problem).”

Before this first successful test in December, there were “approximately five months of trials with different approaches, different code and different hardware,” added KNfLrPn. “Until it worked, we had no idea whether it was possible (and suspected that it was not possible).”

Approaching the start line

Although TASBot took the first step to interrupt the robotics switch game, its method is still not perfect. For one, Cecil says the hardware is still not accurate enough for games that require analog input.

For example, in tests with Breath of the Wild, the team tried to record a simple input macro for Link that jumps from a tower. But, according to Cecil, slight frame level differences between the Linux recording and controller polling rate during playback created a butterfly-style mess, so “loading the same memory and playing (input) would cause we end up in another site, sometimes essentially like this. “Using digital inputs for a more deterministic game like Super Mario Maker 2 eliminates these problems,” added Cecil.

Playing on the switch also means that the TASBot team does not have the advantage of recording their inputs on robust, TAS-configured emulators, which make it easy to pause, edit, and re-record frame-accurate input sequences that can literally seem superhuman to performance. So far, there were “no tools on the switch to speed this up,” said Cecil. “This has been painstakingly done by hand and is not easy to replicate.”

For the AGDQ demonstration this weekend, KNfLrPn has specially developed a stage to take these restrictions into account. For each level section they contain “(d) a point at which I could find a uniform starting point (you may see a kind of wall in each part that I could press against).”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uep1H_NvZS0 (/ embed)

TASBot makes its public debut at AGDQ 2014, including an error executing arbitrary code at SNES.

From these safe spots, KNfLrPn said they could “start by guessing which buttons to press, how long, try it, see what happens, adjust, and iterate over and over” until they reach the next safe spot. By playing back a series of successfully recorded sections from the beginning, KNfLrPn could then return to a safe place to continue the trial and error process.

Without the use of emulator tools, recording a few successful minutes of switch gameplay “took several hours of trial and error, resetting each section and trying something different each time,” said KNfLrPn. “It was also ‘just’ a few hours because I designed each section so that it could be easily reset. It would be even more arduous to do it at a ‘real’ level.”