In Sydney Sevens the temperatures rise to over 40 degrees

As soon as the Australian women finished their first game against Spain, they buckled up the ice vests and lowered their body temperature as quickly as possible. The teams relaxed in air-conditioned tents when they weren’t playing or warming up.

During the hottest part of the day, some fans took the opportunity to relax in the sun’s rays and dance to DJs in front of the stadium set up for the afternoon.

From an atmospheric perspective, the game of the day between Kenya and Fiji was just after 2 p.m. when thousands of their supporters appeared to come out of nowhere to burn the burning sun and cheer on their sides.

Kenya, not known as a rugby powerhouse, crossed the line, but the Fijians, who were much louder than Australian fans throughout the day, rode their players home with a 28:14 win.

Teams like Australia, who often train in these conditions, were better equipped than some of their rivals in the northern hemisphere.

“The conditions are definitely not easy, but we are probably one of the teams that are best suited for it,” said Australian player Lachie Anderson.

Temperatures of 38 degrees are forecast for Sunday in Parramatta.