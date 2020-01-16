In southeast Wyoming, violent Friday winds of up to 120 km / h are expected

(WYDOT)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, strong winds are expected in the southeastern part of the state and the western part of Nebraska on Friday.

“The winds will initially increase early Friday morning over the usual wind-prone areas of Arlington, Bordeaux and the I-80 summit and then spread further in the afternoon and evening,” said the NWS. “The strongest winds are expected to occur between 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. CEST on Friday, when gusts of wind between 65 and 75 mph are possible.”

For Thursday, January 16, the weather forecast shows a forecast high near 41 with a south wind of 15 to 20 miles per hour in Cheyenne.

Article below …

On the night of Thursday, the NWS forecast expects mostly cloudy skies with a night low around 25 and a southwest wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour.

For Friday, January 17, the report calls for sunny conditions with a high close to 43. The report says the wind is expected to come from the southwest and could rise 10 to 20 mph to 35 to 45 mph. In Cheyenne, winds could blow up to 100 km / h.

On Friday evening, the weather service expects a low at 19. With a windy west-northwest wind of 35 to 40 miles an hour, which could drop to 25 to 30 miles an hour after midnight. Winds could break as high as 55 miles an hour.

For Saturday, January 18, the National Weather Service is demanding a sunny sky with a maximum of 37 and western winds of 10 to 15 miles an hour.