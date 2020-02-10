In remote Alaska, global warming and erosion make the 2020 census difficult. In Newtok: NPR

A census worker goes from house to house in January to count some of Alaska’s most distant residents in Toksook Bay. Warming temperatures and thawing of permafrost make it difficult to count accurately for the 2020 census in some Alaskan villages.

Given climate change, warming and thawing of permafrost make it difficult to accurately count the 2020 census in some of Alaska’s most remote communities.

Since 1960, the Census Bureau began months in January, months before the rest of Alaska and other states’ censuses continued until April, with the constitutionally required, decade-old employee count in native Alaska villages to take advantage of the cold winter Weather.

When Alaska is coldest, census officials are more likely to find villagers in their home communities, some of whom emigrate to hunt and fish for food or work. Before the spring thaw, Census employees were also able to cross miles of frozen ground and ice roads with snow machines (referred to as snowmobiles in the bottom 48) or sometimes dog sleds to reach villages that are usually warmer than bush planes or boats months.

A person in an off-road vehicle drives past boats on the edge of Toksook Bay. In winter, Census employees can cross miles of frozen ground and ice roads to reach villages that are normally only accessible by plane or boat in the warmer months.

However, as temperatures in Alaska are rising faster than any other state and twice as fast as the global average, counting in some communities has become more complicated, further exacerbating long-standing challenges such as language barriers and mistrust of the U.S. government that are increasing ability of the Census Bureau have hindered producing full populations of Alaska Native American groups. In 2010, the office estimated that it would net the Native American and Alaska Indians living on reservations by 4.9% – the highest rate among all races and ethnic groups.

Leaning telephone poles and falling buildings

“We have seen land masses simply disappear overnight,” says Romy Cadiente, a local official from Newtok, a village in southwest Alaska where erosion has devoured an average of 70 feet a year and many residents have been forced to move to firmer ground to flee.

The rising temperatures in Alaska melt permafrost, expand the rivers and erode the houses in the remote village of Newtok, where about a third of the population moved to higher areas last year.

In some houses, the water rising from the Ninglick river has seeped through the floorboards and the black mold has set.

“The permafrost under Newtok is actually deteriorating so much that telephone poles are everywhere in the village,” says Cadiente. “Structures are beginning to fall from their foundation.”

The 2010 census counted 354 people in Newtok, and the community used that number to get an estimated $ 1.5 trillion a year in federal funding based on census data.

After decades of planning and fundraising, about a third of Newtok residents packed their belongings in boats in October and moved to 21 new houses on a hill above the river in Mertarvik, Alaska – a replacement village about 14 kilometers southeast of Newtok. According to Cadiente, who acts as the relocation coordinator, the new location is now equipped with its own power plant, a waterworks and a landing site.

“A very scary question”

For the 2020 census, the Census Bureau is currently planning to count the community as two villages with separate populations.

“We do not expect these two (census-designated locations) to be merged for the 2020 census, but we will not know for sure until the summer,” the office said in a written statement to NPR, noting that Office is waiting for final input from the state of Alaska.

Some Newtok residents moved to 21 newly built homes in Mertarvik, Alaska in October 2019.

The office’s plans raised concerns about how it could impact population-based federal funding, which villages like Newtok count for for housing and infrastructure. According to Cadiente, local officials involved in the first wave of relocation are now wondering how much money the community can receive over the next ten years.

“It’s a very good and a very scary question,” says Cadiente. “Congregations exposed to such threats will need additional funding in the transition period.”

In the warmer months, a swampy tundra landscape surrounds Newtok. The increasing melting of the sea ice causes the Ninglick river to expand and the river bank to erode. Larger storms coming from the Bering Sea continue to erode the country.

The “indescribable” danger of erosion

The 2020 census officially began last month, southwest of Newtok, in another Alaska Native Village, Toksook Bay, which had 590 residents according to the 2010 census. Officials from the Census Bureau crossed the tundra by bush plane to reach the fishing village along the Bering Sea.

The tribal administrator Robert Pitka is in Toksook Bay in January and is preparing to drive to the neighboring Nightmute with a snow machine (known in the lower 48 as a snowmobile). There are no paved roads between the two villages.

“Recent global warming has had a major impact on coastal areas,” said Robert Pitka, Toksook Bay tribal administrator, who heads the traditional Nunakauyak Council that governs the Nunakauyarmiut tribe. “It’s not just a village. It’s in all villages.”

In less than a week, the census staff visited their homes in Toksook Bay to conduct personal interviews using paper forms and pencils. But Pitka and other village officials will not see the latest census results for at least a year. The office is not expected to begin publishing data on local communities until early 2021.

As he waits for the numbers, Pitka ponders what he thinks is one of the greatest challenges that climate change has brought to Alaskan villages.

“I’m just worried that there may be a lack of funds to fix all kinds of erosion in many villages,” said Pitka. “It is indescribable.”

“Maybe they won’t have winter”

For Diana Therchik, the manager of the sub-regional clinic Toksook Bay, this was partially predictable.

The rising temperatures remind her of what the Yup’ik elders had long predicted, and she wonders if the next census in the United States in 2030 could see a completely different Alaska.

“The way things are going, maybe they don’t have snow. Maybe they don’t have winter,” says Therchik. “It’s like in so many years and I just don’t know.”

Diana Therchik, the manager of the sub-regional Toksook Bay Clinic, is worried about a nearby ice road that has not frozen over in recent winters, making it difficult to travel between remote villages.

At the moment, she is concerned about the ice roads that other villages rely on to get to the Toksook Bay Health Clinic. It is often the same thing that census workers have to use to move around during the count. In recent winters, Therchik says, it was sometimes too warm to drive across a nearby river.

“It’s not frozen over. And it has become more difficult to get here, so they rely more on planes,” says Therchik.

Snowfall can make trekking with the snow machine particularly dangerous in warmer winters, since travelers often cannot see thin, untrustworthy ice.

“You can’t see it when it’s warm. The top is white and you fall through,” says Noah Lincoln, a subsistence hunter and assistant coach of the local high school boys’ basketball team, the Toksook Bay Islanders, who often travels to away games in snow machine-drawn sledge.

Noah Lincoln, a subsistence hunter and assistant coach of the local high school boys’ basketball team, sits on his ATV in front of his home in Toksook Bay.

“You will see the census decrease a little”

When asked by NPR how it responds to the increased risk of driving on ice roads due to climate change, the Census Bureau said in a written statement that the safety of its workers was “paramount”.

“The Census Bureau hires census officers on site who understand the terrain they are on and know the challenges in Alaska,” said the office.

To prepare for the counting in remote Alaska, the office analyzed past climate data to plan visits to villages before the spring thaw. Last year, officials visited the villages early and confirmed that five villages did not need to be counted for the 2020 census because they were abandoned.

Off-road vehicle and snow machine tracks lead from the runway to the village in Toksook Bay. Officials from the Census Bureau crossed the tundra by plane to reach the fishing village along the Bering Sea in January.

In Newtok, Cadiente, the municipality’s moving coordinator, says it’s unclear when all residents can leave the eroding village. But many are not waiting for what climate change will bring.

“There are so many people who are afraid of the weather that many people seek protection from their relatives across the region,” said Cadiente. “You will see the census number decrease a little.”

In ten years, however, Cadiente hopes that Newtok’s community will be back on solid ground in his new village of Mertarvik, which has 350 residents by the 2030 census, he hopes, or maybe even higher.