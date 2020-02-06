In pictures: Take a look at Pontefract’s new center for leisure and well-being in five cities

Thursday, February 6th, 2020 at 11:06 a.m.

Construction of the £ 21m leisure center started in March 2019 and is expected to be completed later this year. These photos give you an insight into the building and show how far the construction site in Pontefract Park was covered in just 10 months.

These photos show the construction site in the early days when construction began to shape the building-ready floor.

John Clifton

jpimediaresell

The Five Towns Leisure and Wellbeing Hub will be the largest of its kind ever built in Wakefield. The 20.8 m long center is currently under construction in Pontefract Park.

John Clifton

jpimediaresell

Jacquie Speight, cabinet member of the Wakefield Council for Culture and Leisure, started construction in June 2019.

John Clifton

Getty

The frame of the building was completed by September 2019. Coun Jacquie Speight is shown with Build Manager Paul Buckle.

Wakefield Council

other

