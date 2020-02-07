In Phillip Schofield’s secret support team at ITV when he announced that he was gay – The Sun

PHILLIP Schofield courageously appeared as gay in an emotional interview with this morning co-host Holly Willoughby.

And now The Sun Online can unveil the secret support network that helped Phillip behind the scenes in the difficult decision to go public.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield hug after InterviewCredit: Rex Features

During the tearful conversation, Phillip told how he couldn’t have done without his co-host and girlfriend Holly Willoughby and called her the “sister he never had”.

He also paid tribute to his 27-year-old wife Steph and their daughters Molly and Ruby.

The host has surrounded himself with a group of Showbiz friends, from Declan Donnelly and Leigh Francis to Bradley Walsh to Peter Jones. So he is well prepared for upcoming challenges.

They celebrate together, go on vacation together and now the stars will support each other.

Holly Willoughby

Phillip Schofield and Holly love a good drink together

The most obvious friend is his This Co-Star Holly Willoughby. She interviewed Phil when he came to the nation and promised to “always be there for him”.

The two are not only known for their exuberant evenings – especially after the NTAs they have won for 19 years in a row – they also go on vacation together.

Holly recently denied rumors that she was in a feud and said she was “not as good as an actress” to fake her chemistry on the screen.

Declan Donnelly

Phillip Schofield alongside Holly, Peter Jones, Ant and Dec

Half of the ITV presentation duo are good friends with Phillip, spend time on vacation with him and enjoy sparkling nights together.

In 2018 Phillip Rippchen cooked for Dec, his partner Ali Astall, Holly Willoughby and their partner Dan Baldwin during his vacation in the Algarve in Portugal.

Dec revealed at the Chris Evans Breakfast Show that the meeting wasn’t even planned: “It’s brilliant, it’s brilliant. And it all happened somehow organically, we’ve been here on vacation in the past and we seem to be meeting in here August.”

Phillip cooked all the ribs on vacation. Credit: see caption

In fact, Dec and Phil love vacationing in the region so much that they both invested in a development in Quinta do Lago. Unfortunately, the project failed and everyone lost their money – almost £ 2.5m each.

He was also seen celebrating Phil’s 57th birthday at the chic High Road House in Chiswick with Phil’s wife, daughters, and former football player Frank Lampard!

Bradley Walsh

Bradley Walsh and Phillip both love a good drink

Bradley Walsh, the king of the quiz shows, is also part of the Phillip Showbiz Circle of Friends.

They both love a good drink and were drinking on vacation with Holly and her husband Dan Baldwin.

They even drank caramel vodka together, sang karaoke, and danced on the tables, which shows that friends who celebrate together stay together.

Keith Lemon / Leigh Francis

Keith Lemon star Leigh Francis is a good friend of This Morning PresenterCredit: Snapchat

While his naughty alter ego Keith Lemon Phillip is likely to make a good change in the coming weeks, Leigh Francis would have been a supportive and close confidante of Schofield.

The two are good off-screen friends and even shot clay pigeons in 2018.

Leigh is also friends with Holly off-screen, which means they will be spending more time together than we know.

They are also in the same ITV circles

Peter Jones

Peter Jones found himself a friend of ITV starsCredit: Instagram

Outside the ITV family is his friend and Dragon’s Den star Peter Jones.

The millionaires went on vacation together in Portugal and enjoyed dinner with their families. He also appears frequently with Ant and Dec and forms an unlikely but close friendship group.

Phillip has also attended Peter’s charity events.