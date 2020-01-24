The story of Anna Horford and the Boston Celtics Community is a love story. And this love story includes heartache. Let’s get this out of the way right at the beginning.

On June 30, 2019, shortly before the official launch of the NBA Free Agency, five-time NBA all-star Al Horford shocked the NBA community. He decided to leave the Boston Celtics and sign a four-year, $ 109 million contract with their bitter rival, the Philadelphia 76ers. A group of ESPN analysts, including Rachel Nichols, found out on live television.

“That’s amazing, isn’t it? How didn’t it come out?”

Anna Horford, Al’s sister, who was six years younger, was also surprised. She had received the message earlier in a group text with all five Horford siblings.

“And that’s it,” says Anna. “And at first I didn’t even believe it. I thought he was just kidding.”

After the initial shock subsided, some other emotions set in.

“I was literally heartbroken. I think I tweeted that I was heartbroken and it took me a day or two to sort it all out,” says Anna. “It was very emotional. I think I cried a little bit. It was like saying goodbye to your first love or something, you know? It was like a whirlwind experience.”

Life in the Horford family

(Courtesy of Anna Horford)

Anna Horford’s love affair with the Boston Celtics was far from predetermined. She rarely watched the NBA grow up in Grand Ledge, Michigan, a small town near Lansing. She definitely had no root interests. She was much more interested in getting her brother’s attention.

“Al was seen more as the father,” says Anna. “He was like the protective older brother. The younger siblings, since we are so much younger than him, we would say: ‘No, Al, stay in and play with us!’ Or like, “Let’s go play baseball in the back yard.” And he would say, “Okay, good.” “

As for Anna’s role in this family dynamic …

“I think I’m just a really disgusting, empathetic person. Where my siblings say, ‘Okay, calm down.’ “

For Anna and her siblings, basketball was always on the periphery. Her father, Tito Horford, played professionally in the late 80s and early 90s. He was the first NBA player born in the Dominican Republic. But if her father’s professional influence wasn’t enough, it was his genetic influence. Anna is 6 feet tall, the shortest of all her siblings.

And she played until she blew her knee out in early high school. Then she fully accepted her role as a spectator. When Al won two consecutive NCAA championships at the University of Florida, Anna was right there and cheered him on.

Al Horford (# 42) in a Florida huddle during the 2006 NCAA basketball tournament. (Elsa / Getty Images)

The Atlanta Hawks took Al away for the third overall win in the 2007 NBA draft. And despite a bad 37-45 record in its first season, they sneaked into the playoffs as an eight-seed. Your reward? Street opening in the rough, foggy TD Garden, home of the Boston Celtics.

“I think I started paying attention to Boston back then because Al was so new to the league, and he started that series with Paul Pierce,” says Anna.

Anna’s brother has always been known for his serenity. Celtics star Paul Pierce was known for his competitiveness and his elite trash talk. So something had to give way in the 3rd quarter of Game 3 when the Hawks started to withdraw.

“Al shot Paul in the face because Paul talked to him about the whole game,” says Anna.

The Celtics won the series and then the 2008 championship. Al Horford spent eight long seasons with the Hawks. Anna grew restless.

“It was difficult because we did it so well,” says Anna. “I mean, Al has never missed the playoffs and played there. And we would have done well. We went to the Eastern Conference final and it was like there were still places available.”

For the big brother

Anna did everything in her power to fill the gap. She enthusiastically supported Al on the pitch and vigorously defended him against it. As in spring 2016. Some Cleveland Cavaliers fans insulted Al on Twitter and tagged Anna. But they called her Al’s wife … not his sister.

Even though she was a bit flattered, she was confused about Al’s wife Amelia, a former Miss Universe, and Anna reacted creatively.

“‘He is my brother,” said Anna. “‘I know something like this is allowed in Ohio, but it’s frowned upon in most other places.’ They didn’t appreciate that at all, even though it was obviously just a joke. “

Roasting people on NBA Twitter became part of Anna’s brand. And it wasn’t just fans. NBA referees were unsure. Neither were the players. Draymond Green, J.R. Smith, Matthew Dellavedova, LeBron James – they all became targets of Anna’s anger at one time or another. And while “insulting people online since 2006” could just as easily be Twitter’s unofficial slogan, Anna burns out with finesse – like a Sun Tzu on social media.

Anna thinks Al ignores her openness. “And of course he knows how I am. That’s how I am as a person,” says Anna. “And I think he respects that.”

But Anna didn’t respect the Hawks’ fan base. She knew that Al deserved better. She had seen better. Every free seat in a Hawks game was a reminder of the atmosphere in Boston during this wild Hawks / Celtics playoff series in 2008, when the seeds of Anna’s fan-base crush were planted.

It turned out that Anna’s brother shared her feelings about Boston.

“He said: ‘One of the most challenging places to play is TD Garden.’ And he says, “I’d like to be on the other side of it.” “

Sign with the enemy

And then, in the summer of 2016, Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck announced that the Horford team had signed a lucrative multi-year contract.

Newly signed Boston Celtic Al Horford, who holds his son Ean, speaks to David Ortiz after kicking out first place before a game in Fenway Park in July 2016. (Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)

Grousbeck knew little – Boston should have greeted more than just Al, his wife and son. Anna would soon leave a significant mark. Two months after his tenure in Boston, Al missed a regular season game in November to attend the birth of his second child. Radio presenter Mike Felger had this to say.

“Al Horford, your $ 30 million man, however much you pay him a year, was sitting tonight because he gave birth to his child … what was it yesterday? … yesterday! He has his child born in Atlanta. The game was in Miami. I know if you make $ 30 million a year it’s not much to get a private jet. Wyc would probably have picked it up. I would have gone to the game. I would have played that and me want my boys to give up everything for the team. “

“And Al was like,” This is my daughter, my child, my first daughter, “says Anna.” Of course I won’t miss her, you know, miss her birth. “

So Anna did what she always did when someone crossed a border with her family. She jumped into action and fired a tweet before falling asleep.

“I think I said something like” Mike Felger can just turn the gun off “or something.”

What Anna didn’t know at the time was that Mike Felger was a longtime villain in the Boston sports media. A quick search on his behalf leads to the results “broadcasting complaints against Mike Felger”, “ranting against Mike Felger” and even more concise “Mike Felger Sucks”.

“And then everyone said, ‘Oh my god, you just called Mike Felger.’ I said, “I don’t know who Mike Felger is.” “

People loved Anna’s Twitter takedown. It went viral on Celtic’s Twitter. And when she woke up the next morning and saw all the attention, she tweeted again: “Apparently many of you don’t like Mike Felger. Look at all of us how we defy unlikely people.” Her comments made the rounds on all Celtics blogs. Reports about it soon appeared in Sports Illustrated and Bleacher Report.

“And then, I think, the Boston fan base really started to get closer to our family, and whatever, when they said,” Oh, these people, they’re not playing around. “

Celtics fan cult hero status? unlocked

Part of her calling was how different she was from her brother.

“Yes. It’s like comparing fire and water,” says Celtics beat writer Jared Weiss of The Athletic. “I mean, Al is this incredibly thoughtful, remarkable presence in a room. He speaks more with his body language and with his eyes than with his words. And Anna loves to talk. And I mean, Anna’s energy is you know, you you could feel if it’s in a tweet, if it’s in the room. She’s a very loud personality. “

Although Al was loved by the Boston community, his mouth was tight. Especially with the media. In the meantime, Anna distributed uncensored comments like sweets.

Anna Horford (second from left) has always been close to her big brother Al. (Courtesy of Anna Horford)

“It grew into something that was impressive in this city,” says Weiss. “She was part of the Celtics experience, she was part of the Boston sports fan experience, and she was only part of the social scene and entertainment of the Boston experience, which I think has really changed over time in the past five years or so. “

She started out as “Al Horford’s sister”. But in the end people only knew her as “Anna”.

That made summer 2019 particularly hard. At that time, Al Horford agreed to a 4-year, $ 109 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.

“It just didn’t feel right”

Al Horford’s first game as a member of the 76ers was October 23, 2019. Your opponent? The Boston Celtics. Anna watched from her mother’s house in Michigan.

“It was just weird,” says Anna. “It was just … it was bizarre. It was just … I don’t know. I don’t even know how to explain it. It just didn’t feel right.”

Anna was still loved by the Celtics fan base. But now her brother was playing for another team. Would she stay loyal to the Celtics or try to connect with a new fan base?

Throughout the day, Celtics and Sixers fans argued on their Twitter about which team they would be committed to.

“And that was literally, I felt like a mother with her two children who hated each other and just wanted to beat the crap against each other,” says Anna. “And I thought, ‘Okay, kids, well, we’re not going to get candy if you don’t shut up.’ “

Anna has expressed her continued affection for the Celtics. Philadelphia fans were also vocal and asked them to declare loyalty to their brother’s team. It is more important, however, that she also denounces his former team.

“It’s just silly,” says Anna. “It’s like you dropped out with your ex, but you were still on the right track like your new meaningful other being. Just say it. Just say it, you know? And it’s like, ‘Uh “I won’t say it because I don’t feel that way.”

So things are complicated. For the first time, it doesn’t mean the same thing to support her brother and the team she loves.

“I think she noticed that this is a family,” said Kwani A. Lunis, NBC Sports Boston social media coordinator.

“‘The Celtics will always have my back. The Celtics fans will always have my back. So, Sixers fans are not proud of it, but that’s how families are.’ “

When I spoke to Anna, she had never been to a Sixers home game. At least not yet.

“That also came at the right time for the Cs,” says Anna. “So I think they just have to give me some time to feel good and process. And I have enough love in my heart for both of them. I don’t want to vote. I want to support both teams.”

Sports fans are not known as masters of nuances or compromises. But if someone can motivate competing fan communities to find common ground – if someone can become common ground – Anna Horford has a good chance.

And besides … love is complicated.