In our opinion: why should 2019 be remembered?

2019 will be remembered for many things, from protesters in Hong Kong bravely against the threats of a continental and military government, to a devastating fire in the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, a series of mass shootings and political trial procedures, whose result has had seemed predictable from the beginning.

But the economy of the United States took center stage.

Throughout the first half of the year, some economists warned of signs of a near recession. But as 2020 dawns, clear skies seem to mark the way forward. Congress and the president reached an agreement on the new trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada, and trade tensions appear to be diminishing with China. Unemployment this year reached a minimum of 50 years, and all demographic groups seem to benefit, as unemployment rates for blacks and Hispanics also reached historical lows.

This is, by many measures, the most prosperous era in the lives of most living Americans, and perhaps the best economic moment in the history of the nation. It is surprising, then, that the nation seems so bitterly divided into political lines, and that each party blames the other for the miseries.

If time travel were possible, a visitor from another era, such as the Great Depression or the Civil War, might think that modern Americans were possessed of madness. In fact, bitter hyperventilation amid an excess of wealth can be symptomatic of more than one disorder, especially that of ingratitude.

So, before the midnight bell rings and the last prayer of 2019 is written, we suggest that Americans do two things: Express your genuine gratitude for your blessings and resolve to start using the good times to better prepare for the bad ones. , which, although it may be difficult to contemplate, will surely come.

The first should be easy. Americans have demonstrated a remarkable ability to show gratitude even in the worst moments. Begin by studying Abraham Lincoln's Thanksgiving Proclamation, issued in 1863 amid the suffering and death imposed by a Civil War. Contemplate what was happening and why he asked the Americans to give thanks for "the gifts of grace from the Most High God …"

Studies have shown that the practice of expressing gratitude changes a person's perspective. As the Harvard Medical School has pointed out, gratitude leads to happiness. "Gratitude helps people feel more positive emotions, savor good experiences, improve their health, deal with adversity and build strong relationships," says a Harvard Health Publishing.

The nation could use a dose of stronger relationships forged by a mutual sense of gratitude. That should be easy during good times.

The second is a bit more problematic. Human nature leads people to delight in good times without thinking about the future, when prudent preparation would be a wiser approach. While the times are good, there are cracks in the foundations of this booming economy.

A crack has to do with income inequality. While even the poorest segment of people has seen an increase in payment in recent years, the richest 1% have seen much more. This income gap leads to inequalities that, in bad times, could turn into resentment and political unrest, ultimately threatening the democratic order and exacerbating class distinctions.

But another more disturbing crack has to do with deficit spending in times of abundance. This is a problem that affects both Washington and individual households.

The president and Congress agreed on a budget agreement that will add $ 2 billion projected to a national debt that already exceeds $ 23 billion, and Washington has an annual deficit of more than $ 1 billion.

The nerdwallet.com website reports that the combined credit card debt of Americans totaled $ 443.96 billion earlier this month, representing a 6% increase earlier this year and a 34% increase in Last five years. This has happened despite the fact that the average income has increased faster than the cost of living.

Credit cards represent only part of household debt, and mortgages, car loans and student loans also consume large portions.

The average Americans cannot do much to spend more in Washington, but they can find ways to order their own homes.

These can be sober thoughts on a day dedicated to parties and unlimited optimism. But they make excellent resolutions at the beginning of a new decade. Ultimately, they would make a better future.