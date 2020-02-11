In our opinion: Western electoral law deserves more than to be celebrated

Americans are familiar with images of events that led to the ratification of the 19th amendment. The word “electoral law” evokes portraits of well-dressed women gathered in front of the White House with “Votes For Women” banners, sashes and pins. But the limited focus on Eastern efforts of the 20th century overshadows the monumental impact of the west of the 19th century.

This year has been a century since the 19th amendment, but this week the first female American vote will take place under equal electoral law – an event that took place in Utah on February 14, 1870.

The historic mood of 23-year-old Seraph Young was both the result of many years of campaigning and a spark that would help guide the momentum that led to the constitutional change of 1920.

Seraph Young was the first woman to vote in an election in the US in 1870.

Thanks to the efforts of diligent historians and organizations, this part of national history is being reclaimed. The bold, moody colored purple and gold “Utah HERitage” billboards along the I-15 are hard to miss, and books, websites and events have surfaced in the hope of understanding the role of Utah in the road to the women’s mood spreading.

Outside the state, however, this crucial part of electoral history is still largely forgotten or even ignored. This supervision must be corrected.

The influence of electoral law in Utah extended beyond the territory, illustrated by Emmeline B. Wells who sent petitions to Washington, DC and represented Utah at the National Woman’s Suffrage Association convention in 1879, where she spoke for President and First Lady Rutherford B and Lucy Hayes.

By ignoring the work of 19th-century Western women, Utah’s long tradition of raising women and raising their voices is silenced. Utah not only saw the voice of the first women, but also saw the first female senator in the country, Martha Hughes Cannon.

Utah’s female leaders continue to increase in number and influence. In particular, half of the state’s colleges and universities are run by women. Women’s-led philanthropic efforts benefit communities in Utah and beyond.

The first female vote and the 19th amendment are not finals or finish lines. They are important markers in a long journey of raising women that precedes and continues before those turning points. Utah has long been a center for women to offer ways to increase their voice through organization, media and action. That legacy continues to exist today and should not be ignored by those who are uncomfortable with the past of the state or disagree with current politics.

History without female voices is a half-woven tapestry. The voice history without Western voices is even less complete. The actions of these early suffragists must be recorded and studied.

Read the stories. Visit the events and exhibitions. This continues the western tradition of female leaders. Reclaiming this heritage can enable young women today to see their leadership potential much earlier.

Research from Brigham Young University suggests that leaders play a major role in the fact that girls see themselves in those roles. By teaching young people that female leaders are part of the history of this state, their visualization of the future can change. Currently, only a quarter of the state’s legislative seats are taken by women – neighboring Nevada has a 57% female legislator. There is clearly room to do better.

The women from the early West were tough. They were literally pioneers in their journey to settle in a wild part of the country, but they were also political and social pioneers. Preservation of their works and legacy cement, not only their place in history, but also their influence on future generations. It is not enough to simply celebrate their achievements – we must strive to pursue them.