In our opinion: Welcome, Mayor Mendenhall. Salt Lake City needs flawless leadership

Salt Lake City occupies an interesting place in the Utah landscape.

For foreigners, it is primarily the seat of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and an ancient city of the Winter Olympics adjacent to the great ski. For those within the state, however, it is sometimes considered a liberal island in a conservative sea, a place at odds with the rest of the state.

Erin Mendenhall, who is to take the oath today as the city’s 36th mayor, told us on Friday that she wanted to rename the worn images. Salt Lake City is much more than what people often think divides it. On the contrary, she said, it is a city of dynamic tension that attracts people from around the world from a full range of experiences.

This spectrum includes the religious traditions and history of the city, just as it includes the many cultures and other traditions that make up its population.

“I don’t think we are telling our story, who we really are,” she said. “It is not oil and water.”

This focus on what unites, rather than divides, the largest city in the state represents a hopeful vision for the new mayor, who takes office at a pivotal moment in the city’s history.

Salt Lake City is the economic, industrial and transportation center of a dynamic metropolitan area. Unlike most of the second half of the 20th century, its population is now increasing rapidly. Many new high-rise buildings are under construction. High density apartment and condominium buildings fill vacant lots.

All of this comes with challenges. Rents and house prices are rising at an alarming rate. Traffic is congested, but alternative modes of transportation, such as scooters and rental bikes, create their own problems. A new international airport is under construction – the first in the country since the end of Denver more than 20 years ago. A new state penitentiary and a controversial inland port (which often triggers protests) are also under construction near the airport.

And while the state has launched a new homeless strategy involving multiple resource centers, Salt Lake City is the focal point for the state’s homeless population, as well as the often unrelated challenge presented by beggars.

He may be a Dickensian of the best and worst times for the city, but it is certainly a time that requires unwavering leadership, as well as the ability to unite disparate interests and compromise.

Mendenhall arrives at work after serving six years on Salt Lake City city council. She understands how city hall works, as well as the budget and its many nuances and challenges. His qualifications to lead the city’s executive branch are evident.

Mendenhall said city infrastructure will be her # 1 priority. She wants to lead the development of a new transportation master plan that includes extensions to the S-line carts that currently connect TRAX to Sugarhouse. She is considering hiring an innovation manager whose job would be to find ways to make city hall more accessible to residents, business owners and anyone else who needs to interact with the city government. She wishes to continue her efforts to make housing more affordable and recruit other Front Wasatch cities to the cause.

These are big ambitions, but big ambitions are needed to match the energy of a growing capital.

While only voters in Salt Lake City can choose the mayor, the position often means a lot more to the outside world. We can’t wait to see how the Mendenhall administration works, and we wish her good luck as she seeks to unite the city behind her vision.