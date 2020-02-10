In our opinion: Utah must dump the vote with a court bill

We would say that direct voting is a remnant of a bygone era, but the truth is that it is a voting instrument that was not suitable in any era. Voters must be forced to confront each candidate in a vote and make a choice. That is especially the case now that Utah is largely a vote by mail.

The Utah legislature is considering HB70, a bill that would eliminate this option on the Utah ballot papers. It is sponsored by Rep. Patrice Arent, a democrat and senator Curt Bramble, a republican, and has support from two parties. It was already adopted by the House Government Operations Committee. Last year Parliament approved a similar law, but failed to get a hearing in the senate because the time was up.

This year it deserves to become law.

Diehard party believers can enjoy the convenience of ticking a box that automatically casts a vote for each member of that party at a vote, but the truth is that this long-term feature causes a lot of confusion.

County clerks say that some voters assume that the box is nothing more than a declaration of membership of the party, and that checking it records them in the party. Some therefore go ahead and mark ballot papers for each race despite ticking the box.

At the committee hearing, Arent said she was approached by people who told her that they voted for her because they ticked the republican box for the tickets – something that the Millcreek Democrat offers little comfort.

But the greatest danger with straight-ticket voting is that those who mark the box often fail to vote separately in non-partisan races further down the vote, or for judicial retention proposals or the proposals and constitutional changes that tend to to come last.

When voters use electronic machines, computers can warn them that they have failed to vote in these races. But post-in paper ballots clearly miss that possibility.

Non-partisan races include candidates for school boards, positions that strengthen the close relationship between voters and the education system. Judicial retention votes offer people the rare opportunity to make judgments about members of the judiciary, whose decisions affect lives on a daily basis. And ballot papers often enable citizens to give a direct voice when creating legislation or to change the constitution of the state.

But if this anachronistic voting mechanism was not suitable for any era, it is especially incompatible with the information age. Voting via e-mail offers people the luxury of taking time to investigate and study candidates and problems. Intelligent internet searches and voter information leaflets can guide this process, leading to better informed voter decisions than anything that was only possible a few years ago.

Few states maintain a straight-ticket option. Another co-sponsor, Rep. Craig Hall, R-West Valley City, said that 70% of his voters who returned a recent survey said they wanted to eliminate it. It is clear that the time has come.

Arent said, “We want people to be thoughtful voters.” That is a worthy goal. There may not be a sure way to do this, but eliminating the number of votes on a direct ticket would reduce the chances of it being different.